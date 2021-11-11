Did Prince George Really Eat This Strange Thing With A Famous TV Star?

Kids do the darndest things, and Prince George is no exception to the rule. George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, might be third in the line of succession to the British throne, but childlike wonder still comes first for this little kiddo. In fact, despite his young age, George is never afraid to speak his mind.

In 2016, Prince George attended his second-ever Trooping the Colour event. The affair, which "has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years" (per the Royal website), sees the British Army perform several nuanced routines to demonstrate their intricacy and accuracy as a force for Queen Elizabeth. During the 2016 ceremony, the performance was marred by rainy weather, to which George retorted to Kate, "It's not very nice out today mummy, is it?" (via Hello). Talk about adorable!

And, per the outlet, a royal fan noted, "I've honestly never seen [George] so excited. His face lit up." For George, it seems like his curiosity and innocence know no bounds. Years later, Prince George is still up to his notorious shenanigans, but don't take our word for it — just ask world-renowned adventurer Bear Grylls.