Royal Expert Believes Prince George Will Never Be King. Here's Why

In an opinion the royal family may want to cover their ears for, royal expert and author Hilary Mantel has claimed she believes there could be nothing left of the royals as we know them by the time it comes turn for Prince George to take his turn on the throne. Yep, it turns out she doesn't think their rule will last.

Mantel told The Times in an interview published on September 11, "It's very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities," with her "back of the envelope" guess being that it could all come crashing down within the life span of two generations.

But while she didn't have the most optimistic view of the royals' future, she added that she believes Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles, have been serving as figureheads "as well as anyone possibly could" and believes they both "take it as seriously as anyone could." Speaking about George's dad, Prince William, the "Wolf Hall" writer added, "He is a very deep thinking man and I am sure that includes thinking about his role and what it still means, even though he'd be a king in a modern world. Kingship is so ancient and it has a dimension of holiness."

It seems like the ball's in the royals' court to prove Mantel wrong...