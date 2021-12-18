Are The Queen's Christmas Plans Really At Risk?

Queen Elizabeth's health has been a concern for several weeks now, following a trip to the hospital and her doctor's recommendation to take some time off to rest, according to Vanity Fair. Although the palace never shared the exact reason for the doctor's advice, the queen canceled a few appearances, and did her best to take it easy, according to USA Today. The queen does seem to be doing okay lately, however, and has resumed her normal schedule and routine. In November, her son, Prince Charles, gave a bit of an update on how his mom was doing. "She's all right, thank you very much," he said in response to someone who inquired about Her Majesty. "Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73," he joked, according to Today.

The queen has been fairly busy planning her annual holiday trip to Sandringham with several royal family members. They were unable to keep the tradition alive in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the queen spent the holiday at Windsor Castle with her husband. BBC News reported that it was the very first year that the queen didn't travel to Sandringham for Christmas since the mid-1980s. And with the holiday just about a week away, there are reports that the queen's 2021 plans may be at risk. So, what's really going on?