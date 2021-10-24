What's Really Going On With Queen Elizabeth's Health?

On October 20, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in Kind Edwards VII's Hospital for checks after canceling a trip to Northern Ireland upon receiving the opinion of medical staff. Now, the 95-year-old queen is back at Windsor Castle and resting.

The news of Her Majesty's hospital stay came as a shock to many, as earlier in the week the queen had been looking healthy and happy while attending numerous events. When Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday, per AP News, many sent their well-wishes to the queen. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Everybody sends Her Majesty our very very best wishes." However, according to CNN, Buckingham Palace is attempting to manage the information that's released, so as not to concern the public. But many wonder if the whole truth is being told.

For example, per CNN, Buckingham Palace only released the information about Her Majesty's visit to the hospital after The Sun reported the news, thereby forcing Buckingham Palace to confirm the report. According to spokespeople for the Palace, information regarding the queen's stay at the hospital was not released right away due to her right to privacy. Yet some wonder if there is more going on since there has been little information on the queen's health since. So, what's going on? Here's what we know so far.