What Is Queen Elizabeth Really Like Behind The Scenes?

Scott Methven, former Sovereign's Piper — aka the holder responsible for playing the queen's bagpipes — revealed to People in an interview that Queen Elizabeth is a very warm and approachable person. Methven worked for Elizabeth for four years from 2015-2019 and lived in residence with her wherever she went. Methven noted that Elizabeth would make jokes while he was on duty with her and was a "typical sort of granny" throughout their time together.

Queen Elizabeth also showed her compassion and empathy when Methven had to deal with the personal tragedy of his wife's cancer diagnosis and eventual death. "I just couldn't believe it," Methven said of his wife's diagnosis. "I went back to the castle and the queen's equerry said, 'How's Morven? Is everything OK?' And I just said 'No. She's going to die."

The queen then told Methven to take a leave of absence from his duties and told him that she and her family would take care of his kids while he was gone. She also declined requests from army officials to fire him after he couldn't readily perform his duties. "To have someone of that position do that ... she was just brilliant," he said.

Methven quit his job as Sovereign's Piper in 2019 after his wife died to take care of his kids. Elizabeth, though, still keeps tabs on Methven through text messages. "It's very endearing really," he added. "All the way through this the queen was absolutely fantastic."