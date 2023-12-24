A Deep Dive Into Sherri Shepherd's Two Brutal Custody Battles

Hollywood separations and divorces are often messy, but nothing says "prolonged legal battle" like when children are involved. Such is the case for talk show host Sherri Shepherd, who has had not one but two vicious custody battles with her ex-husbands.

Sherri first got married to Jeff Tarpley in 2001, and the pair welcomed their son Jeffrey in 2005, per Hollywood Life. News of Tarpley and Shepherd's divorce first went public after the television host found out her husband was having an affair and had fathered a child with another woman. The pair's divorce was eventually finalized in 2010, but that wasn't Shepherd's last shot at love.

Through close pal Niecy Nash, Shepherd met TV writer Lamar Sally, and things quickly evolved between the two. Barely a year after Shepherd finalized her divorce from Tarpley, Sally popped the big question. The couple got married on August 11, 2011, but ended up calling it quits nearly three years after tying the knot, per The Los Angeles Times. Like her first, Shepherd's divorce from Sally came with its own drama. Mourning the end of her marriages wasn't the only difficulty Shepherd had to deal with, as the television host also found herself in contentious child custody battles with both of her exes.