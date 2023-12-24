The Shady Side Of KeKe Palmer

"Oh baby, this is Keke Palmer!" Since breaking into the spotlight in the 2000s, Keke Palmer has proved herself beyond measure. A true powerhouse, Palmer's talents cut across acting, singing, and even television hosting. Between 2019 and 2020, the former Nickelodeon star co-hosted the ABC daytime show "Strahan, Sara and Keke" — a role which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Alongside hard work, Palmer can trace her success to one thing — manifestation. "For me, I've been working in the industry for a really long time. One thing I've learned is: you have to say and speak what you want into existence, along with doing the work," she said of her success to E! News Daily Pop (via Morning Honey).

But while Palmer has garnered much success, the actor/singer has racked up her fair share of controversies over the years. In 2023, Palmer filed a restraining order against her boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she accused of physical and emotional abuse. "Darius grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground, and stomped on them. He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off," Palmer detailed of the abuse, per Entertainment Weekly.

But not all of her controversies have had her as the victim. There's no denying that on a few occasions, Palmer has been downright shady.