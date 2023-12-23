The Untold Truth Of Mitski

It's almost impossible to open up TikTok, or indeed turn on the radio, these days without hearing one of the quietest pop hits in recent years, Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine." But while the SUNY Purchase College's Conservatory of Music graduate has only just begun to penetrate the Top 40, she's far from an overnight success.

Indeed, the artist born Mitsuki Laycock independently released her debut album, "Lush," way back in 2012 and has since built a loyal, and some would say obsessive, cult following. Since then, she's released her 2018 album "Be The Cowboy" and 2022 album "Laurel Hell," not to mention her Academy Award-nominated contribution to the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" soundtrack.

But while Mitski's devotees no doubt already know everything there is to know about the star, there are many things about the singer-songwriter that the general public will have no idea about. From nomadic childhoods and film school ambitions to social media relationships and musical tastes, here's a look at her untold truth.