The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Mayim Bialik

The following article includes references to mental health struggles, disordered eating, sexual assault allegations, and antisemitism.

Mayim Bialik first captured the hearts of television viewers in 1990, when she starred as precocious teenager Blossom Russo in the sitcom "Blossom." She bucked the trend common to child stars of that era by never getting arrested, managing to avoid rehab, and maintaining a healthy, loving relationship with her parents rather than suing them. Instead, Bialik thwarted all expectations for a child actor by enrolling in UCLA and studying neuroscience, demonstrating enough academic excellence to earn a PhD.

While it would have been understandable for Dr. Bialik to maintain a focus in science, she made another unexpected move when she joined the cast of "The Big Bang Theory," then TV's hottest sitcom. The real-life scientist played a make-believe one on the show, socially awkward Amy Farrah Fowler — a fan favorite until the series ended its run in 2019. She then headlined her own sitcom, "Call Me Kat," and made another surprising move when she was tapped as one of two revolving hosts for the iconic TV game show "Jeopardy!"

Looking at Bialik's life from the outside, it would be easy to characterize it as charmed. However, walking hand-in-hand with all that triumph has been some serious sadness, which she's come to discuss candidly via her other unexpected role, as podcaster and social media influencer. To find out more about the dark side of her success, read on for a look at the tragic real-life story of Mayim Bialik.