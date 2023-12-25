Here's The Reported Reason Why Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Split
Pete Davidson is no stranger to a high-profile romance. The "Saturday Night Live" alum shocked fans with his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018 and made plenty of headlines for his surprise relationship with Kim Kardashian in 2021. Alongside his more famous exes, the New York-born comedian has been linked to several other stars in the industry, from Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley to actors Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders, just to name a few.
Per People, Davidson and Wonders dated for less than year after meeting and falling in love on the set of 2022's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" in which they played a couple. Rumors about their off-screen romance started to float after the two were spotted getting close and cuddly while out in Brooklyn in January, according to photos obtained by TMZ. However, it wasn't until a few months later when Davidson and Wonders confirmed their romantic relationship after being photographed kissing while on vacation in Hawaii in March. Soon after going public with their romance, Wonders opened up to Nylon magazine about Davidson, saying, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."
Unfortunately, despite reports that the pair were getting increasingly serious, Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson and Wonders had called it quits in August after nine months of dating. However, there was no big drama or scandal — they just kind of grew apart.
The relationship 'had simply run its course'
Things may not have worked out between Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders, but sources close to both stars claimed that the two are still friends following their split. "There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them," an insider dished to Us Weekly in August. They added that there was no drama involving the breakup and that the relationship between the actors had just fizzled out naturally. "They decided they just wanted different things," the source explained. Meanwhile, an insider familiar with the situation told ET that the pair were taking this moment to focus on themselves. For his part, the "Saturday Night Live" alum seemed to be doing especially well despite the breakup. "He's single again," an insider told People about Davidson. "He's out and about and doing really well."
As noted by the outlet, the news of their split comes not long after Page Six reported that Davidson had entered a rehab facility in Pennsylvania to focus on his mental health. In June, he was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for accidentally crashing his car into a Beverly Hills residence while out driving with Wonders in March. (Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.) A source close to the "BUPKIS" actor told Page Six that he was seeking treatment for issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and borderline personality disorder. "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," the source explained.
Pete Davidson has a new girlfriend
Pete Davidson seems to have a new woman in his life following his split from Chase Sui Wonders. The actor sparked dating rumors with "Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline after the two were spotted hanging out in Beverly Hills in September. A source confirmed their burgeoning romance to Us Weekly, saying, "Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," adding, "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats." While it's only been a few months since they started dating, reports say that Davidson and Wonders are getting pretty serious. "They've spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time," a source told Us Weekly. Apparently, they've even met each other's families. "Pete's sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship," the source revealed.
Meanwhile, Wonders has also moved on. Following her split from Davidson, the "City on Fire" actor has been romantically linked to "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery after the two were spotted out on a cozy stroll in Manhattan last October. Photos obtained by PageSix showed the pair snuggling up to one another and sharing a laugh as they walked around the neighborhood together, arm-in-arm. Prior to Wonders, Keery's last known relationship was with "It Follows" star Maika Monroe, from whom he split in 2022 after five years of dating, as reported by People.