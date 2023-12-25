Here's The Reported Reason Why Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Split

Pete Davidson is no stranger to a high-profile romance. The "Saturday Night Live" alum shocked fans with his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018 and made plenty of headlines for his surprise relationship with Kim Kardashian in 2021. Alongside his more famous exes, the New York-born comedian has been linked to several other stars in the industry, from Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley to actors Emily Ratajkowski and Chase Sui Wonders, just to name a few.

Per People, Davidson and Wonders dated for less than year after meeting and falling in love on the set of 2022's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" in which they played a couple. Rumors about their off-screen romance started to float after the two were spotted getting close and cuddly while out in Brooklyn in January, according to photos obtained by TMZ. However, it wasn't until a few months later when Davidson and Wonders confirmed their romantic relationship after being photographed kissing while on vacation in Hawaii in March. Soon after going public with their romance, Wonders opened up to Nylon magazine about Davidson, saying, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Unfortunately, despite reports that the pair were getting increasingly serious, Us Weekly confirmed that Davidson and Wonders had called it quits in August after nine months of dating. However, there was no big drama or scandal — they just kind of grew apart.