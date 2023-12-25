Richard Gere And His Wife Alejandra Silva Have Quite The Noticeable Age Gap
Richard Gere shares a surprisingly large age gap with his wife, Alejandra Silva. The actor and Silva tied the knot in 2018 after knowing each other for decades and dating for four years. They've since welcomed two children: son Alexander in 2019 and another son born in 2020. Before Silva, Gere had been married twice and was already father to one child, Homer James, from one of his past marriages. He was famously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, and then to actor Carey Lowell — with whom he shares his eldest son — from 2002 to 2016. Meanwhile, Silva was previously married to geologist Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015, and the two had one child together, Albert.
Per Smooth Radio, the Spanish publicist was just a teenager when she and Gere first crossed paths more than two decades ago. "Richard has known my family for 15 years. He asked to borrow my dad's boat to shoot a commercial he was going to be in when I was just a little girl." The pair reconnected years later when they ran into each other at a hotel in Italy and was re-introduced by a mutual friend in 2014. Despite their age difference — a whopping 34 years — Silva said there was an undeniable chemistry between her and Gere. "Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she told Hola! in 2015, via People. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."
How Richard and Alejandra make their relationship work
For years, Alejandra Silva has not shied away from addressing the significant age gap between her and Richard Gere, telling Hello magazine in a previous interview that it has never been an issue in their relationship. "In this life, it had to be like this. He has promised me at least 20 good years!" she said. Despite her husband's age (Gere turned 74 in August 2023), it's actually Silva who struggles to keep up with his youthful energy, she says. "I have to confess that he has much more energy than me," Silva explained. "He's much more active. I find it hard to keep up with him." Silva also spoke about their relationship dynamic and why she thinks she and Gere work despite their massive age difference. "I think I bring him stability," she said. "Above all, it helped I wasn't an actress or a model."
"What has united us the most is our desire to help other people who need it," she added. "And he was able to see my unconditional commitment as a humanitarian, as a person, [and] as a woman." For his part, Gere has also gushed about his wife, telling Hello in 2014 that he feels extremely lucky to be married to someone like Silva. "How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people... who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook — and who makes the best salads in the world!" he said. "You can't get any better than that!"
Richard and Alejandra share a deep bond
Richard Gere has found his soulmate in his wife Alejandra Silva. Earlier, a source told Us Weekly that the two share a deep connection despite their significant age gap. Explaining, "Richard and Alejandra have a very intellectual and spiritual relationship. [They're both Buddhists], and they've bonded over their shared sense of spirituality and strong belief in karma." They added that Gere and Silva love spending quality time together as husband and wife. "They're very happy in their beautiful home and love their family time," the source said. "But they also enjoy traveling and experiencing new culture together." In addition to traveling, the two also like to spend their time reading, meditating, and exercising together. "Richard says he and Alejandra just click in a way he's never experienced with anyone else," the insider added. "And that's not to put any of his exes down."
Back in May 2020, Silva posted a heartfelt tribute to Gere in honor of their three-year wedding anniversary on Instagram. Sharing a series of never-before-seen photos from their wedding day, the Spanish publicist expressed her love and deep appreciation for her husband. "Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it's true!!" she wrote in her post. "Comes from my heart, I'm so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your Wife! You make me sooo happy! You are the love of my life."