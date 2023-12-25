Richard Gere And His Wife Alejandra Silva Have Quite The Noticeable Age Gap

Richard Gere shares a surprisingly large age gap with his wife, Alejandra Silva. The actor and Silva tied the knot in 2018 after knowing each other for decades and dating for four years. They've since welcomed two children: son Alexander in 2019 and another son born in 2020. Before Silva, Gere had been married twice and was already father to one child, Homer James, from one of his past marriages. He was famously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, and then to actor Carey Lowell — with whom he shares his eldest son — from 2002 to 2016. Meanwhile, Silva was previously married to geologist Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015, and the two had one child together, Albert.

Per Smooth Radio, the Spanish publicist was just a teenager when she and Gere first crossed paths more than two decades ago. "Richard has known my family for 15 years. He asked to borrow my dad's boat to shoot a commercial he was going to be in when I was just a little girl." The pair reconnected years later when they ran into each other at a hotel in Italy and was re-introduced by a mutual friend in 2014. Despite their age difference — a whopping 34 years — Silva said there was an undeniable chemistry between her and Gere. "Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she told Hola! in 2015, via People. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."