Celebs Who Can't Stand Cara Delevingne
"I have so many friends," Cara Delevingne boasted in a 2023 interview with Vogue. And the vast majority appear to be part of the showbiz elite. The supermodel is a member of Taylor Swift's girl squad, after all, and she also regularly hangs out with the likes of Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. And who can forget how she followed Megan Thee Stallion around like a lost puppy for the majority of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
But not every famous face is on board the Delevingne train. Indeed, the "Paper Towns" actor has also amassed her fair share of celebrity foes over the years. Her famously awkward interview on a Sacramento morning show is responsible for at least three, but she's also rubbed various people the wrong way for her conduct on a Formula 1 grid, defense of a problematic fashion designer, and appearance in an ill-timed commercial. Here's a look at ten names who have publicly called her out.
Cara Delevingne frustrated Martin Brundle
The 2023 British Formula 1 Grand Prix was memorable for a number of reasons, and not all of them related to what happened on the track. As well as seeing "Homeland" star Damian Lewis channel the voice of Elvis Presley for a bizarre rendition of the national anthem "God Save the King," the event also saw a hugely awkward encounter between a supermodel and a TV host.
Before the race began, Sky Sports personality Martin Brundle tried to engage in conversation with Cara Delevingne, who, like many celebrity fans, was enjoying a grid walk at the time. Star-studded interviews have become a regular feature of his coverage, but on this occasion, his intended guest wasn't having any of it.
Ignoring a request from Delevingne's team not to approach the star, Brundle asked her for a "quick chat," to which she responded, "No, I can't hear anything, sorry." In an expert bit of shade, the host then sarcastically told the audience at home, "Oh well, I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting." The supermodel later claimed to her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that an F1 representative had advised her not to take any interviews, adding (via The Standard), "Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think."
Good Morning Sacramento hosts tear into Cara Delevingne
"Good Day Sacramento" hosts Mark S. Allen and Marianne McClary were no doubt left cursing the show's bookers in 2015 following an interview with supermodel Cara Delevingne that redefined the word "awkward."
The Brit was on the show remotely to discuss her big-screen teenage romance "Paper Towns." But it's fair to say that she wasn't exactly in the happy, smiley frame of mind required for breakfast TV. "No, I didn't read the book or the script," she sarcastically remarked one question about the John Green adaptation. And when McClary asked her whether she'd been irritated by the show or just life in general, Delevingne responded, "No, I think it's just you."
Unsurprisingly, the chat was brought to a close much sooner than scheduled, with a frustrated Allen later remarking, "You make $5 million for six weeks' worth of work, you can pretend to talk to Good Day Sacramento with some oomph." An unrepentant Delevingne later told her X followers (via Mirror), "I am soooooo lucky and anyone who thinks I am unappreciative or ungrateful clearly doesn't know me. I work really really hard and love what I do, I don't feel like I need to apologize for being human #sorrynotsorry."
Richard Madden calls Cara Delevingne unprofessional
Cara Delevingne's hugely awkward interview with "Good Day Sacramento" certainly didn't go unnoticed by Richard Madden. While being interviewed by Style magazine, the "Game of Thrones" star called out the supermodel for acting in an unprofessional manner toward those just doing their job.
Madden said (via USA Today), "It made her seem ungrateful. She showed her age. For "Cinderella," I did six weeks of those interviews, where you get asked the same eight questions. If you're not capable of doing that gracefully, then don't do it."
Of course, Delevingne wasn't going to take this smackdown lying down. She later took to X to give Madden a piece of her mind, writing (via Vanity Fair), "I have no idea who you are, but I think it's [a] little desperate for a grown man to be bad mouthing someone they don't know ... if you really want attention that badly, try focusing on your own work and not other people's." The target of her ire then tried to make amends on the same platform, claiming that he had "nothing but respect" for the "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" actor while relying on the age-old excuse of being misquoted.
Whoopi Goldberg tells Cara Delevingne to 'suck it up'
Richard Madden wasn't the only celebrity who was left unimpressed by Cara Delevingne's behavior in her car crash interview with "Good Day Sacramento." Whoopi Goldberg also called the supermodel out when the subject came up on daytime talk show "The View."
While co-host Raven-Symoné appeared to excuse Delevingne for her behavior, pointing out (via the Mirror) that she'd had to "sit through 13 to 300 different people getting asked the same question over and over again," Goldberg wasn't in such a forgiving mood. "I'm sorry. You know, she's not a famous actress. She's a newbie. She's not famous — no, honey, I'm famous."
The "Sister Act" star continued to question Delevingne's behavior during a chat with Glamour, arguing that the Brit should never have pursued a career in showbiz if she wasn't prepared to put the work in: "You know, you don't always want to talk to a million people. You don't always want to sign an autograph. You've gotta try to suck it up."
Justin Bieber ranks Cara Delevingne as his least favorite friend-in-law
Justin Bieber was put in an awkward spot during a 2020 appearance on "The Late Show with James Corden" when he was asked by the host to rank the celebrity friends of his wife, Hailey Baldwin, from favorite to least favorite. Unfortunately for Cara Delevingne, she ended up with the wooden spoon.
In the segment called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," the "Yummy" singer put Kendall Jenner at the top, followed by Gigi Hadid and then Delevingne. He then tried to placate the latter two, commenting, "I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara so I have nothing against those people." But it's fair to say that his bottom-ranked star wasn't buying it.
Indeed, Delevingne soon took to Instagram (via CNN) to post two now-deleted snaps of Bieber, one from his talk show appearance and one in which she was happily posing alongside him. She captioned them, "Now vs. Then ... If you have nothing against me, then why don't you unblock me? Love you Hailey — he should have just eaten the bull penis." For context, the latter delicacy is what Bieber could have chosen to consume instead of answering the offending question.
Designer Rachel Berks calls out Cara Delevingne over copyright issue
In 2023, Cara Delevingne added clothes manufacturer to her list of talents when she began selling a sweatshirt emblazoned with the term "The Future Is Female." The only problem is that the item was a carbon copy of a top purchased by then-girlfriend Annie Clark. And the supermodel didn't ask its designer for permission to replicate it.
Understandably, Rachel Berks, the co-founder of the Los Angeles studio responsible, wasn't too impressed. She wrote on Instagram (via British Vogue), "Otherwild's redesign and reissue of the FIF tees and buttons is protected under copyright law, which mandates that any reproduction of an existing known public work must be altered at least 20% from the original."
Berks had taken inspiration from a 1975 snap she'd spotted on an Instagram account taken by photographer Liza Cowan. Unlike Delevingne, she did obtain permission. Furthermore, she also pledged to donate a quarter of the profits to Planned Parenthood. Berks added, "Delevingne could also choose not to wholesale from Otherwild and create her own design of the slogan on clothing to sell. But Delevingne's choice to lift and manufacture Otherwild's design, claiming it as her own to sell with an undisclosed charitable offering, is indefensible."
Jameela Jamil gets into online spat with Cara Delevingne
Jameela Jamil obviously doesn't believe in not speaking ill of the dead. Shortly after the passing of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, "The Good Place" star took to Twitter to call the late fashion designer out for what she deemed to be racist and misogynistic conduct. And it's fair to say that Cara Delevingne, who regularly worked with Lagerfeld, didn't appreciate this anti-eulogy.
The supermodel tweeted (via the Independent) at Jamil to tell her "stop bashing people for attention," before further expressing her astonishment. "You are calling him ruthless??? Are you kidding me?" Her fellow Brit didn't back down, though, responding, "We can't chalk decades of abusive rhetoric towards minorities as 'being human' or 'making mistakes.' ... Doing it once as a joke and then apologizing is one thing, doing it again and again in spite of public outcry is a bad human."
Several months later, Jamil and Delevingne later claimed at Los Angeles' Girl Up Awards that they'd kissed and made up, with the former stating, "We had a very public disagreement, and sorted out our differences rationally, and empathetically, as humans in person." However, it's unlikely that the pair ever became firm friends.
Jessica Valenti describes Cara Delevingne as tone deaf
In 2018, Cara Delevingne starred in a commercial for Jimmy Choo in which she paraded through the Big Apple streets in a pair of the fashion designer's shoes, receiving catcalls from a whole host of male passersby as a result. Had this particular ad come out just a year earlier, then it's unlikely anyone would have batted an eyelid.
However, by dropping just weeks after Harvey Weinstein was exposed as a sexual predator, sparking a whole movement in the process, many viewers believed that the tone of the promo was completely tone deaf. Jessica Valenti, a writer The Washington Post described as "one of the most successful and visible feminists of her generation," was one such critic.
"Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?" Valenti posted on X (via Yahoo! Life). Delevingne, of course, had only just shared her own traumatic encounter with the disgraced movie mogul, telling Instagram followers about the time she had to flee his advances in a hotel room.
Johnny Depp reportedly found Cara Delevingne obnoxious
Among the many revelations that emerged during Johnny Depp's unsavory defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard was the claim that the latter had engaged in a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. This certainly adds weight to the earlier reports that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star wasn't exactly the British supermodel's number one fan.
In 2016, an anonymous source told The Sun (via Yahoo! News) had been driven to the point of insanity over paranoia that Heard was having an affair with Delevingne. "Amber's friendship with Cara, which grew closer and closer over time, brought about the beginning of the end of her marriage to Johnny. They used to party together a lot and made no attempt to hide the fact that they were quite flirty. Amber always made her bisexual tendencies quite obvious."
According to the insider, things came to a head while Depp was shooting "Alice Through the Looking Glass." The actor decided to rent a swanky pad in London at the time but was apparently kept awake constantly by the hard-partying Heard and Delevingne. They added, "It didn't help that Johnny couldn't stand Cara, he found her obnoxious and disrespectful and would ask his staff to warn him when she was going to be around."
Did Cara Delevingne get into fight with Naomi Campbell?
Naomi Campbell is no stranger to venting her fury in a physical manner — just ask the poor housekeeper she hit with a mobile phone. So the reports about a scuffle with Cara Delevingne at 2015 Paris Fashion Week were all too believable.
According to Page Six, the two supermodels got into fisticuffs during an exclusive bash at the Paris venue Castel staged by Dasha Zhukova's Garage Magazine. The fracas was reportedly sparked when Delevingne disrespected their mutual friend Rihanna, and after much pushing and shoving, Campbell nearly ended up having her weave ripped off. Who was to blame for this apparent catfight is a mystery. One witness claimed that Campbell did nothing wrong, while another stated that she was ranting and raving at an entirely innocent Delevingne.
Campbell tried to quash the rumors the following day, posting on X, "Don't know where this story has come from about Cara Delevingne and I fighting! It is completely untrue, ignore the rumours XN." But given her past history, many believed this was a case of no smoke without fire.