Celebs Who Can't Stand Cara Delevingne

The 2023 British Formula 1 Grand Prix was memorable for a number of reasons, and not all of them related to what happened on the track. As well as seeing "Homeland" star Damian Lewis channel the voice of Elvis Presley for a bizarre rendition of the national anthem "God Save the King," the event also saw a hugely awkward encounter between a supermodel and a TV host.

Before the race began, Sky Sports personality Martin Brundle tried to engage in conversation with Cara Delevingne, who, like many celebrity fans, was enjoying a grid walk at the time. Star-studded interviews have become a regular feature of his coverage, but on this occasion, his intended guest wasn't having any of it.

Ignoring a request from Delevingne's team not to approach the star, Brundle asked her for a "quick chat," to which she responded, "No, I can't hear anything, sorry." In an expert bit of shade, the host then sarcastically told the audience at home, "Oh well, I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting." The supermodel later claimed to her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, that an F1 representative had advised her not to take any interviews, adding (via The Standard), "Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think."