Whatever Happened To Country Star Kris Kristofferson?
Kris Kristofferson spent the latter part of the 20th century as a household name, touring the U.S. and appearing in countless films. But around 2004, during the third decade of his career, the country singer and actor reportedly started experiencing a serious decline in his health. His memory was worsening, which eventually resulted in a diagnosis of possible dementia or Alzheimer's. Nearly a decade later, the "A Star is Born" actor spoke about his condition to Fox News, saying, "They tell me its from all the football and boxing and the concussions that I got." He also added that he was satisfied with all that he had accomplished over his career.
Despite continuing to work through his declining health, over the 2010s, Kristofferson gradually performed less both on stage and in front of the camera. His last acting credit was 2018's "Blaze. Meanwhile, he quietly retired from music in 2020, but the fact was not revealed until a press release in 2021 announced that his son, John Kristofferson, would be handling the estate of his music catalogue. Many fans were surprised that the singer retired without any fanfare. However, according to his long-time manager, Tamara Saviano, the singer's career came to an "organic" end. "Kris is aging; Kris is 84. It didn't feel like such big news to us," Saviano told Variety in 2021 after news of his retirement was made public. "It doesn't feel like a retirement because Kris' music isn't going anywhere. But he's not going to be on the road anymore," she added.
Kris Kristofferson sufferd from Lyme Disease
Fortunately, the actor's health would take a turn for the better after learning his Alzheimer's had been misdiagnosed. Speaking to LymeTimes in 2016, Kristofferson's wife, Lisa Meyers, revealed that in February of that year, Kristofferson had tested for and received a positive result for Lyme Disease. The news came as a shock because the actor had been taking medication to manage Alzheimer's. "About 12 years ago he was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, which looking back, should have been the first indication that a test for Lyme was warranted," she told the outlet. They believed Kristofferson contracted the illness while working on the film "Disappearances" in 2002.
Once doctors were able to properly diagnose the "When I Loved Her" singer, they were able to correct his treatment, which led to a massive improvement in his cognitive abilities. Those close to Kristofferson noticed a drastic change in his memory once he received proper treatment. "It's like Lazarus coming out of the grave and being born again," country singer, and long-time friend of Kristofferson, Chris Gantry told Closer Weekly in 2016. "For the past six or seven years, there was this slow realization that he was becoming forgetful," Gantry added. Even with his health improvement, Kristofferson decided to step away from the limelight as he grew older.
Despite his improved health, he's preparing for the end of his days
Following his official retirement, Kris Kristofferson had a plan for how he wanted to live out his remaining years. The aging singer retired to his home in Hawaii. "I spend most of my time on my tractor, mowing the grass around there," he said to OK! in April 2023. "That's my therapy. No one can mess with me on the tractor." The "Heaven's Gate" actor also added that he started preparing for the end of his life, and even chose the words for his epitaph: "Like a bird on the wire Like a drunk in a midnight choir I have tried in my way to be free."
Along those same lines, Kristofferson reportedly started to liquidate his assets. He put his 550-acre California ranch up for sale in September for $17.2 million. "Kris didn't feel he was up to touring anymore," a source told Radar at the time. "Now, he just wants to make things easier for his family by turning his holdings into cash that will go to them when he's gone."
Even though Kristofferson has sort of nestled into retirement, he's made it clear he's not through with performing. During an event to celebrate Willie Nelson turning 90-years-old in April 2023 he hit the stage and performed his song "Lovin' Her Was Easier (than Anything I'll Ever Do Again)" as a duet with Roseanne Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash. Although there are no plans to tour anytime soon, fans can be assured that the star still has room for music.