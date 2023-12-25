Whatever Happened To Country Star Kris Kristofferson?

Kris Kristofferson spent the latter part of the 20th century as a household name, touring the U.S. and appearing in countless films. But around 2004, during the third decade of his career, the country singer and actor reportedly started experiencing a serious decline in his health. His memory was worsening, which eventually resulted in a diagnosis of possible dementia or Alzheimer's. Nearly a decade later, the "A Star is Born" actor spoke about his condition to Fox News, saying, "They tell me its from all the football and boxing and the concussions that I got." He also added that he was satisfied with all that he had accomplished over his career.

Despite continuing to work through his declining health, over the 2010s, Kristofferson gradually performed less both on stage and in front of the camera. His last acting credit was 2018's "Blaze. Meanwhile, he quietly retired from music in 2020, but the fact was not revealed until a press release in 2021 announced that his son, John Kristofferson, would be handling the estate of his music catalogue. Many fans were surprised that the singer retired without any fanfare. However, according to his long-time manager, Tamara Saviano, the singer's career came to an "organic" end. "Kris is aging; Kris is 84. It didn't feel like such big news to us," Saviano told Variety in 2021 after news of his retirement was made public. "It doesn't feel like a retirement because Kris' music isn't going anywhere. But he's not going to be on the road anymore," she added.