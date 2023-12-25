The Untold Truth Of Cher And Sonny Bono's Only Child, Chaz

Chaz Bono has been famous since the day he was born. That's not surprising, given that his parents are Cher and Sonny Bono, who parlayed their 1960s success as the folk-pop musical duo Sonny & Cher into television stardom in the 1970s. While his dad switched gears into an accomplished career in politics before his accidental ski crash death in 1998, Cher attained even greater musical success as a solo artist, and then expanded her fame even further thanks to an acting career that led her to win an Oscar (for her starring role in the 1987 romance "Moonstruck") after previously receiving an Oscar nomination for the 1983 drama "Silkwood."

Stepping out from the shadow of his parents' fame, Chaz has become a well-known celebrity in his own right. A big part of that had to do with his revelation, shortly after turning 40, that he'd undergone gender-affirming care. His candor about his transmasculine transition, and his willingness to address it candidly in the media, made him one of the most famous transgender celebrities ever. While Chaz weathered backlash from certain sects of society, ultimately his fame only increased, opening doors to a multifaceted career encompassing both showbiz and activism.

To find out more about this fascinating public figure and his amazing journey, read on for a look at the untold truth of Cher and Sonny Bono's only child, Chaz Bono.