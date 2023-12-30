Here's Who Hallmark Star Michael Stahl-David Is Married To In Real Life
Michael Stahl-David might have appeared in one Hallmark movie, but he made quite an impression on fans. In the film, "Just In Time for Christmas," Stahl-David played a small-town hunk in love with a go-getter character, played by Eloise Mumford. The romantic flick proved the actor could have chemistry on-screen, and it made it easy to fall in love with him, but is he married in real life?
If you had your eyes set on Stahl-David, well, the actor is already taken. Although it's unclear when they crossed paths, according to an Instagram post by Stahl-David, he and Camila Diaz Samper met while dancing salsa. Taking their relationship to a new level, the couple married in 2020 in an intimate courthouse ceremony. The small ceremony was supposed to be a taste of what was to come, as the couple subsequently planned on having a larger wedding. However, the pandemic hindered their plans. Stahl-David wrote in his August 2020 post, "Today we were supposed to say 'I do' in front of our loved ones where the mountains meet the sea in Colombia. It's hard not to know when it'll be safe to board airplanes and gather again. But I feel incredibly lucky to share this day and this life with you." Based on Stahl-David's Instagram, it doesn't seem like the couple has had the chance to have that big ceremony, but that hasn't stopped the love between the two, so here's everything we know about Samper.
Camila Diaz Samper is a mindfullness teacher
Camila Diaz Samper's profession is much different than her Hallmark star husband, Michael Stahl-David. "I am a certified Mindfulness and Yoga Teacher and a Peace and Social Justice Educator who has more than 10 years of experience implementing peace-building programs as well as teaching trauma sensitive mindfulness," she detailed in her LinkedIn bio. As of 2023, Samper has held two long-term positions at companies surrounding these themes.
Since 2018, Samper has worked as the director of Breathe International. "As an international NGO we seek to establish mindfulness practice as an accessible, practical and effective peace education and peace building strategy," the company's website states.
In addition, Samper is also a teacher at a company called the Lineage Project, which teaches the youth and adult staff the practice of mindfulness. Her bio reads, "Camila is committed to creating spaces for people to discover their inner resources and heal ... She strongly believes that when people are reminded of their self-worth and are given a space to be curious about it, building peace from the inside out can be possible and real transformation can take place." Despite having a busy schedule, it's evident that she is deeply passionate about her work.
Camila Diaz Samper and Michael Stahl-David like traveling around Columbia
According to Camila Diaz Samper's Instagram bio, she is Colombian and proud. Samper has shown a lot of love to Colombia through her work and oftentimes visits the South American country. When she is down in the country, Samper doesn't go alone. According to Michael Stahl-David's Instagram, it seems he's quite the tag-along, often accompanying Samper on her adventures to soak in the beauty of the country.
In May 2017, Stahl-David shared a hilarious snap of him and Samper visiting a park in Colombia. But it wasn't the park that was funny, but the fact that the "Narcos" actor looked terrified holding a monkey. He captioned the post, "Getting my Jane Goodall on. Joy and anxiety as these guys crawled on me like I was their couch." This wouldn't be the last time the couple would run into an animal while visiting the South American country. Less than a year later, the couple were back in Colombia, and this time, it wasn't a monkey they had to face, but a cow. Stahl-David explained on his Instagram, "When you get run off the road by a cow. #latergram." Whenever the couple visits Colombia, they seem to find themselves amidst a bit of chaos. Yet, judging by the photos they share, Samper and Stahl-David seem to relish every moment of these lively experiences.