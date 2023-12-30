Here's Who Hallmark Star Michael Stahl-David Is Married To In Real Life

Michael Stahl-David might have appeared in one Hallmark movie, but he made quite an impression on fans. In the film, "Just In Time for Christmas," Stahl-David played a small-town hunk in love with a go-getter character, played by Eloise Mumford. The romantic flick proved the actor could have chemistry on-screen, and it made it easy to fall in love with him, but is he married in real life?

If you had your eyes set on Stahl-David, well, the actor is already taken. Although it's unclear when they crossed paths, according to an Instagram post by Stahl-David, he and Camila Diaz Samper met while dancing salsa. Taking their relationship to a new level, the couple married in 2020 in an intimate courthouse ceremony. The small ceremony was supposed to be a taste of what was to come, as the couple subsequently planned on having a larger wedding. However, the pandemic hindered their plans. Stahl-David wrote in his August 2020 post, "Today we were supposed to say 'I do' in front of our loved ones where the mountains meet the sea in Colombia. It's hard not to know when it'll be safe to board airplanes and gather again. But I feel incredibly lucky to share this day and this life with you." Based on Stahl-David's Instagram, it doesn't seem like the couple has had the chance to have that big ceremony, but that hasn't stopped the love between the two, so here's everything we know about Samper.