Jennifer Lopez's Most Controversial Moments Ever
Jennifer Lopez has now been in the business called show for more than 30 years having first got on the Hollywood ladder as a dancer on "In Living Color" way back in 1991. And along the way, she's amassed four Hot 100 number ones including "If You Had My Love," "I'm Real," and "All I Have," scored several box office smashes such as "The Wedding Planner," "Maid in Manhattan," and "Hustlers," and launched a number of hugely successful business endeavors.
But alongside a prolific discography, filmography, and corporate portfolio, Lopez has also remained a pop culture fixture for over three decades due to her uncanny ability to cause controversy wherever she goes. Whether it's her choice in men, musical engagements, or wedding venues, the triple threat is never too far from a tabloid front page. Here's a look at some times Jenny from the Block found herself in hot water.
Jennifer Lopez was accused of throwing shade at Shakira
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joint show at the 2020 Super Bowl is widely regarded as one of the better halftime spectacles in recent years. But in her Netflix documentary "Halftime," the former admitted that she thought sharing the stage with the Colombian was "the worst idea in the world."
"If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez explained on camera (via BuzzFeed News). "That's what they should've f***ing done." And the "If You Had My Love" singer was accused of throwing further shade at Shakira when she discussed her plans to make her performance explicitly political.
Lopez was seen getting into a heated debate with an NFL producer about her idea to have caged child performers on stage, a reference to the living conditions youngsters face at border detention centers. She said, "I'm trying to give you something with substance, not just us out there shaking our f***ing a***s and f***ing belly dancing. I want something real. I want something that's gonna make a statement, that's gonna say we belong here and we have something to offer." The use of the term belly dancing, something which Shakira is famous for, left many believing she was dismissing her co-star's contributions.
Jennifer Lopez was slammed for launching a cocktail range
Jennifer Lopez was accused of being insensitive to her husband's addiction issues in 2023 when she launched her own brand of alcoholic cocktails. The "Let's Get Loud" singer put her famous name to Delola, a range of drinks created with mixologist Lynette Marrero. But having only just walked down the aisle with Ben Affleck, a recovering alcoholic, this latest business venture left a sour taste for some.
Lopez's foray into the alcohol market was even more surprising for the fact that she'd repeatedly claimed she never touched the stuff herself. In 2016, she told Us Weekly that she avoids any type of booze to help preserve her skin, a lifestyle choice she once again confirmed to InStyle two years later.
Following the mixed response to her Bella Berry Spritz, Lopez decided to set the record straight in an Instagram video: "I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail out?' And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time — I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail." "The Wedding Planner" star then clarified that she only drinks for social reasons, but failed to address the concerns surrounding her A-list beau.
Jennifer Lopez used a racial slur in hit a song
In 2001, Jennifer Lopez raised more than a few eyebrows with the release of "I'm Real (Remix)." Not for the fact that the song bore absolutely no similarity to the original whatsoever, but because the Latina singer had brazenly used the N-word in its opening verse.
Penned by Ja Rule, who also rapped on the record, and its producer Irv Gotti, the track quickly came under fire from Hot 97 (WQHT-FM)'s Star and Buckwild. The morning radio DJs implored listeners to voice their disapproval of the song and even planned to throw rice and beans at Lopez when she took to the Rockefeller Center's outdoor plaza stage for the "Today" show. The duo chickened out of the stunt, but fellow protestor and co-worker Edward Hopkins told the Washington Post at the event the singer still needed to make amends.
The writer, who also goes under the alias of Crossover Negro Reese, said, "We want an apology to every African American that's within earshot of her music. When your music is geared toward ... suburbanites, there's a certain way you should carry yourself. Using a word like that when less than a third of her audience is African American or Latino is inappropriate." When asked by host Matt Lauer about the furore, Lopez replied, "For anyone to think or suggest or say that I'm racist is really absurd and hurtful to me." She didn't, however, express any regret over using the offending word.
Jennifer Lopez performed for Turkmenistan president
According to Human Rights Watch, Turkmenistan is "one of the world's most repressive countries." So it was little surprise that Jennifer Lopez was heavily criticized when she agreed to perform for its president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov at his 56th birthday celebrations in 2013.
The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer performed several of her hits in front of the politician, viewed by many as a tyrant responsible for breaching countless human rights laws, at the luxurious southern resort Avaza. "It was our pleasure," she declared toward the end of her set (via The Guardian), adding, "And we wish you the very happiest birthday."
Lopez's representatives pleaded ignorance following the public backlash, with one claiming in a statement that the A-lister would have turned down the invitation had she been aware of Berdymukhamedov's past. But this wasn't the first time that the superstar had got into hot water for her choice of exclusive audience. She'd previously taken to the stage for an Azeri oligarch and then a Uzbek businessman's wedding for million-dollar sums. And ahead of two controversial gigs in Russia, she reportedly told fans, "I don't like to talk politics, to be quite honest."
Did Jennifer Lopez describe herself as a little Black girl?
Nearly two decades after uttering the N-word on "I'm Real (Remix)," Jennifer Lopez once again found herself in the headlines for a racial slur she used in one of her songs. On this occasion, the offending track was Maluma duet "Lonely" and the offending lyric "Siempre serás tu negrita del Bronx." And for those who aren't fluent in Spanish, this translates as "I'll always be your Black girl from the Bronx."
Many listeners argued that a singer who'd never previously identified herself as Black shouldn't now be doing so on record. "This is so insulting as an actual Black woman," remarked one X (formerly known as Twitter) user (via Metro). "You are not a black girl from the Bronx. You are a white hispanic not black. Stop appropriating Black Culture," commented another.
However, some fans leapt to Lopez's defense, arguing that the line had simply been lost in translation. "To us saying "tu negrita(o)" is like your man/girl/lil baby," one social media user commented (via Capital Xtra). They were backed up by another poster who wrote (via Wonderwall), "Negrita doesn't mean identifying as a black person. Negrita is a term of endearment for trigueños. I don't care for JLo, nor do I defend appropriation of any kind, but them comments are a reach with this specific lyric."
Jennifer Lopez doesn't sing on her own records?
Rumors had been circulating for years that Jennifer Lopez had more than a little vocal help on hits such as "Play," "Ain't It Funny," and "I'm Real." And in 2014, fellow R&B star Ashanti appeared to confirm that these tracks were essentially uncredited duets.
In an interview with Blogxilla, the "Foolish" singer explained, "I wrote "Ain't It Funny." I demoed the record for her before I was signed to Murder Inc, and they kept my hook, and some of the backgrounds and ad libs, and stuff like that. It was bittersweet because I was really excited that it was J. Lo, but I was so mad [at not being able to have the record for herself]."
"Jenny from the Block" is another Lopez banger whose chorus you may struggle to hear the lead artist on. In 2019, Natasha Ramos said (via Grazia Daily), "J.Lo did indeed go in the studio and lay down some background vocals over mine. So I wouldn't say she's so much "lip syncing," however the backgrounds are predominantly me, some ad libs (and laughs) as well." Luckily, Ramos doesn't hold a grudge against the Hollywood star, but does against her label for failing to give her proper credit.
Jennifer Lopez takes down all of Hollywood in scathing interview
In an era of interviews PR-managed to within an inch of their lives, it's rare for a major star to tear into another, let alone half a dozen. But times were different in 1998, and while speaking to Movieline, Jennifer Lopez appeared on a mission to burn her bridges with every other female actor of her generation.
"If that's what she does to get herself publicity, then that's her thing," Lopez said about Salma Hayek (via Newsweek), one of the stars to get it most in the neck. She added, "Columbia offered me the choice of "Fools Rush In" or "Anaconda," but I chose the fun B-movie because the "Fools" script wasn't strong enough ... She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does. I do all kinds of different things."
The "Play" singer also took aim at Cameron Diaz ("A lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with"), Gwyneth Paltrow ("I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in"), and Claire Danes ("I feel like I see a lot of the same thing with every character she does"). Lopez even bravely slated another multi-talent no stranger to speaking her mind, Madonna: "Do I think she's a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she's a great actress? No." Meeeow.
Jennifer Lopez was charged with firearm possession
Jennifer Lopez's reputation took a bit of a hit in 1999 when she and then-boyfriend Sean 'Puffy' Combs were arrested and then charged with illegal firearm possession following a New York nightclub shooting. The drama began when cops stopped the celebrity couple, alongside two other members of their party, in their car after they drove away from Manhattan's Club where three individuals had just been shot. According to reports, police discovered a gun in the vehicle and subsequently took all four in for questioning.
After taking all the evidence into consideration, officials dropped all charges against Lopez that same day. However, her boyfriend at the time had to wait until a 2001 trial to prove his innocence. Lopez didn't have to testify at the court proceedings, although she did offer to, in which the rapper was fully acquitted.
The "Out of Sight" actress later reflected on her relationship while speaking to CBS Sunday Mornings (via Us Weekly): "The Puffy era was sort of like a crazy heightened time in my life. Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx ... We had this kinda crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang, let's say. It was definitely a moment, but I felt like it was necessary."
Jennifer Lopez makes an enemy of Rosie Perez
According to Rosie Perez, it appears as though Jennifer Lopez didn't waste any time in displaying prima donna behavior. In her 2014 memoir, Perez recalled her and Lopez's time together on "In Living Color," the sketch show where the latter got her big break as a dancer. And what she had to say didn't exactly paint her one-time colleague in a favorable light.
"All of the girls were coming into my office complaining how she was manipulating wardrobe, makeup, and me, all to her advantage," the "Do The Right Thing" star wrote (via Us Weekly), adding that Lopez believed that such gripes were simply a sign of envy. Perez then claimed that she, too, experienced what it's like to be on the receiving end of Lopez's mean girl act, describing her as "some ghetto biatch," who screamed at her, "You pick on me, me and only me, every f***ing day! Every f***ing day! I work my ass off, deliver and you keep pushing me aside, treating me like s***! I know I'm good! I'm better than any of these girls, and you know it."
According to Perez, Lopez continued to bad mouth her during her rise up the Hollywood ladder, but acted the height of niceness when they later bumped into each other at a club: "I should've let it go, played it off, too. Instead, I killed her with my biting tongue."
Jennifer Lopez launches tone-deaf viral campaign
In 2021, Jennifer Lopez decided to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her single "Love Don't Cost A Thing" by recreating one of the video's most iconic scenes. But by asking her fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, to do the same for what was supposed to be a fun promotional campaign, the Hollywood star was accused of being tone-deaf.
The scene in question sees Lopez throwing away various material possessions while walking on the beach. On this occasion, the triple threat tossed aside a pair of sunglasses, her clothes, and even her super-expensive jewelry. Unfortunately, launched at a time when many of her followers were holed up in their homes and struggling to make ends meet, Lopez's efforts went viral for all the wrong reasons.
"I'm only allowed to leave my house for an hour of exercise and you want me to throw away my possessions on a beach?" wrote one unimpressed individual (via Glamour), not unreasonably. "Please stop, just be rich in private and leave us regular people ALONE," remarked another.
Jennifer Lopez was slammed for leading Motown tribute
At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez fronted a tribute to the legendary Motown label with a medley of songs including "Please Mr. Postman," "My Girl," and "Dancing in the Street." But the fact a Latina artist took center stage for a performance celebrating a predominantly Black record company didn't sit right with many viewers.
Although both Ne-Yo and Smokey Robinson also appeared on stage, it was clear Lopez was the star attraction. And comedian Loni Love, sports journalist Jemele Hill, and April Reign, the woman behind the #OscarsSoWhite protest, were just a few of the famous names who voiced their disapproval over the choice of headlining act.
Addressing the criticisms directly in a chat with "Entertainment Tonight," Lopez remained unapologetic: "The thing about music is that it inspires all. Any type of music can inspire any type of artist. You can't tell people what to love. You can't tell people what they can and can't do, what they should sing or not sing. You gotta do what's in your heart." The star was also defended by Robinson in a lengthy Instagram post in which he told all the naysayers, "So now you're gonna try to diminish the scope of Motown and narrow it down to just music for Black people and you call yourself defending the image of Motown ... If you call yourself loving Motown, be happy that we reached so many people and broke down so many racial barriers."
Jennifer Lopez notes that All Lives Matter
In 2016, Jennifer Lopez proved her allyship by not only recording a song commemorating the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, but also performing at a benefit alongside "Hamilton" creator Lin Manuel-Miranda. Unfortunately, her choice of hashtag on an X post about the latter event took the focus away from her philanthropic efforts.
Lopez was accused of being insensitive by uploading a photo of herself on stage alongside the hashtag #AllLivesMatter. This, of course, is a phrase which has come under fire, particularly from the Black Lives Matter movement which argues that the use of it shows a misunderstanding of their aim. Even Bill Maher, the increasingly right-wing talk show host, has spoken against it (via Independent) for its implication that "all lives are equally at risk, and they're not."
Lopez quickly deleted the offending tweet, but by that point, the damaged had already been done. "I just lost respect for JLo after her tweeting/deleting all lives matter. How complicated is it to understand #blm doesn't mean others don't?," wrote one upset fan. "So if there are two houses and one is on fire do you put water in the house that's not on fire since all houses matter? They not killing everyone they're killing Blacks," commented another.
Jennifer Lopez's casting in Selena was met with protest
Jennifer Lopez first proved her acting credentials when she played tragic singer Selena in the eponymous big screen biopic. But the multi-talent wasn't exactly everyone's first choice for the role. In fact, she had to face a barrage of protests from certain sections of the Latino community who believed she wasn't the right kind of Latina.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 1996, the film's director Gregory Nava revealed he was aware of the complaints: "It was a little hurtful. [The protesters] should be celebrating that we have an all-Latino cast and that Jennifer Lopez, one of our own, is becoming a star." The woman at the center at the furore also acknowledged the backlash but argued that Selena's hometown of Corpus Christi had been far more supportive of her casting.
Lopez also stated her intentions to do justice to the Queen of Tejano, who was famously murdered by her friend Yolanda Saldívar at the age of just 32 in 1995: "There are so many other beautiful things to focus on. Selena did so much in her short life ... This is someone who's fresh in the public's mind. So you need to do your homework on this gig."
Jennifer Lopez had a plantation wedding
Apparently learning nothing from the backlash to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's choice of wedding venue, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused controversy in 2023 when they walked down the aisle at a plantation-style estate.
The pair had first exchanged their vows at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas before holding a more extravagant ceremony at Affleck's Hampton Island home. Although the property is an imitation plantation, the land it's built on was once used as cotton and rice plantations. The newlyweds were therefore still criticized, particularly for the fact that the "Gone Baby Gone" director had also previously tried to suppress details of his ancestors' slave-owning past.
Northwestern University's history professor Leslie Harris told USA Today, "It's clear he didn't learn his lesson. We're back at the same place with him. People still build houses that are plantation style. It's a sign of wealth. It's surprising that Affleck would choose this place for his wedding when many (historic) plantations have stopped even having weddings."