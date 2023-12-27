Jennifer Lopez's Most Controversial Moments Ever

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joint show at the 2020 Super Bowl is widely regarded as one of the better halftime spectacles in recent years. But in her Netflix documentary "Halftime," the former admitted that she thought sharing the stage with the Colombian was "the worst idea in the world."

"If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez explained on camera (via BuzzFeed News). "That's what they should've f***ing done." And the "If You Had My Love" singer was accused of throwing further shade at Shakira when she discussed her plans to make her performance explicitly political.

Lopez was seen getting into a heated debate with an NFL producer about her idea to have caged child performers on stage, a reference to the living conditions youngsters face at border detention centers. She said, "I'm trying to give you something with substance, not just us out there shaking our f***ing a***s and f***ing belly dancing. I want something real. I want something that's gonna make a statement, that's gonna say we belong here and we have something to offer." The use of the term belly dancing, something which Shakira is famous for, left many believing she was dismissing her co-star's contributions.