Whatever Happened To Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Mathers?

The following article includes mentions of a drug overdose and suicide.

To say that chart-topping rapper Eminem and Kim Mathers (born Kimberly Ann Scott) had a tumultuous relationship would be putting it mildly. The high school sweethearts proved to be anything but sweet during a turbulent period in which they married, split, renewed their vows (despite the hitmaker telling Rolling Stone, "I would rather have a baby through my penis than get married again"), and then finally divorced.

And let's not forget the various custody battles over their daughter Hailie, reports of abuse, and the fact that The Real Slim Shady repeatedly called out his on-off wife on record, most famously envisioning her violent death on "Kim," "The Marshall Mathers LP" cut which resulted in a lawsuit for defamation.

But while Eminem has remained a part of the pop cultural landscape, Kim appears to have retreated into obscurity. So, what's she been up to over the last decade? And is she and her former husband still at loggerheads? Here's a look at her story.