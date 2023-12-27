Body Language Expert Tells Us George, Charlotte & Louis' Behavior Spells Bright Royal Future
Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are no strangers to the spotlight, and although it can't always be easy for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a body language expert shared with Nicki Swift insights into what their behavior suggests about their future. While royals are expected to act prim and proper, the three young royals, aged 10, 8, and 5, respectively, have been known to behave mischievously in public. In 2022, Prince George was spotted at Wimbledon picking his nose and making faces. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was reportedly scolded by the Duchess of Edinburgh during King Charles' birthday in June 2023.
However, during the family's visit to a Norfolk church on Christmas day, the kids looked calm and composed while engaging nicely with the crowd of onlookers. Prince George excitedly showed Prince Louis a teddy bear he received from someone while the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton waved at fans. Princess Charlotte held a bouquet of flowers and allowed a fan to give her cousin Mia Tindall one as well. Jess Ponce III, a language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," exclusively told Nicki Swift that he believes the young royals displayed remarkable grace and composure, managing the potentially stressful situation of being under constant camera surveillance quite beautifully.
George, Charlotte, and Louis have a strong family bond
While siblings can often squabble, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all about family love on Christmas. Body language expert Jess Ponce III exclusively told NickiSwift that he believed Louis handled himself bravely while he was briefly left alone, taking the time to acknowledge onlookers. The expert noted that "despite a touch of shyness, he bravely raised his hand and waved to the crowd."
He was soon joined by George, who then stayed by his little brother's side as they walked forward. "George displayed a keen awareness of his younger sibling's caution and awkwardness, stepping in with encouragement that showcased genuine brotherly love. This support visibly eased Louis, evident in the relaxation of his posture and the relief in his eyes once surrounded by other young royals," Ponce observed. The expert thought that George's actions showed thoughtfulness toward the five-year-old and stated, "Taking charge, he demonstrated qualities of a compassionate and loyal leader."
On Charlotte, Ponce noted that her "charming personality radiated" and remarked on the young royal graciously allowing her cousin, Mia Tindall, to receive flowers that were meant for her. "This generous and kind gesture captured our attention and warmed our hearts," the author noted, adding, "The three young royals reminded us what optimism looks like, and how the future, if encouraged in the right direction, will shine."