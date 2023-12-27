Body Language Expert Tells Us George, Charlotte & Louis' Behavior Spells Bright Royal Future

While siblings can often squabble, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all about family love on Christmas. Body language expert Jess Ponce III exclusively told NickiSwift that he believed Louis handled himself bravely while he was briefly left alone, taking the time to acknowledge onlookers. The expert noted that "despite a touch of shyness, he bravely raised his hand and waved to the crowd."

He was soon joined by George, who then stayed by his little brother's side as they walked forward. "George displayed a keen awareness of his younger sibling's caution and awkwardness, stepping in with encouragement that showcased genuine brotherly love. This support visibly eased Louis, evident in the relaxation of his posture and the relief in his eyes once surrounded by other young royals," Ponce observed. The expert thought that George's actions showed thoughtfulness toward the five-year-old and stated, "Taking charge, he demonstrated qualities of a compassionate and loyal leader."

On Charlotte, Ponce noted that her "charming personality radiated" and remarked on the young royal graciously allowing her cousin, Mia Tindall, to receive flowers that were meant for her. "This generous and kind gesture captured our attention and warmed our hearts," the author noted, adding, "The three young royals reminded us what optimism looks like, and how the future, if encouraged in the right direction, will shine."