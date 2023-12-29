The Stunning Transformation Of Below Deck Med Star Jack Luby

Jack Luby, the newest chef on "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 8, has dedicated himself to a tremendous fitness journey since wrapping production. Luby is no stranger to yachting, with three years of whipping up gourmet meals on the high seas. However, filming a reality show for the first time was not without its stresses. "I think that everyone needed therapy after this season. I'm a happy-go-lucky person and wanted to stay above the drama, but sometimes it is unavoidable. That bad vibe is unavoidable and you can't just tell a person to get out," the chef told FoodSided.

Naturally, the crew uses their nights off to let loose and knock back a few drinks while tasting the local cuisine. While it's easy to fall into an unhealthy cycle, Luby left "Below Deck Med" unhappy with his appearance and used his time off to get a glow-up. With the new season having premiered on September 25, 2023, it's pretty impressive just how much the chef has managed to transform his physique in such a short time.