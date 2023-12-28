Whatever Happened To Former RHOBH Star Joyce Giraud?

Back when "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" seasons were in the single digits, fans may remember Joyce Giraud from Season 4. The former model was known for winning Miss Universe Puerto Rico in 1998, as well as going head-to-head with her castmate Brandi Glanville on and off the screen. Glanville made waves when she joked about Giraud being Black because she couldn't swim, to which the pageant queen shot back by calling her a racist. Giraud took to Bravo to state, "Puerto Ricans are a mix of African, Spanish, and Indian. My great-grandmother was black. So yes, I'm proud to say I'm a mix and very proud of my African lineage as well! But even if I didn't have it in my blood I would still not tolerate her racial remarks."

Despite bringing the drama, Giraud and all her glorious hair didn't make it back for the following year. As reported by People, she and fellow Season 4 one-hit-wonder Carlton Gebbia were fired. "Joyce and Carlton just didn't resonate as much as the other ladies did. The fans didn't respond to them so it didn't make sense to keep them around," a source revealed. After her firing, Giraud has been living her best life and is now an entrepreneur with a beauty brand that unsurprisingly includes products for hair.