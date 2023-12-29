The Beef Between Donald Trump And Robert De Niro Explained

For years, Robert De Niro has made his low opinion of Donald Trump crystal clear. It was not a shocker for fans when the "Raging Bull" star took aim at Trump while speaking at the 2023 Gotham Awards in November. "The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office," De Niro said during his speech, which he claimed had been edited on the teleprompter to omit the portion about disliking Trump. "But with all his lies, he can't hide his soul," De Niro added. The comments did not go unnoticed by the one-time president, who fired back at the actor in a strongly-worded post on Truth Social on December 3. "Robert De Niro ... with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language," Trump wrote. "De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess. ... He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!"

De Niro and Trump had exchanged barbs in the past, with the "Goodfellas" star bashing the businessman-turned-politician even before he was in office. In October 2016, De Niro recorded a video for the #VoteYourFuture campaign, and although it was deemed too spicy to be used, the footage was still released. "I mean, he's so blatantly stupid," De Niro said about the presidential candidate. "Well, I'd like to punch him in the face," he added. That was only one of many incendiary comments De Niro made about Trump through the years.