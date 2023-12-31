Whatever Happened To Sara Gilbert?

In 2018, Roseanne Barr was called out by many of her "Roseanne" co-stars for an anti-Muslim, racist comment she made about Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett on X, formerly known as Twitter. Several years later, the comedian still appears to hold a grudge against one of these former castmates in particular.

Sara Gilbert, who played Barr's daughter Darlene in the eponymous sitcom and then again in the spinoff "The Conners," condemned her on-screen mother at the time, tweeting, "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least." She also spoke out about the controversy while co-hosting "The Talk," prompting Barr to issue a foul-mouthed warning.

During an interview on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," Barr recalled, "It wasn't enough that she stabbed me in the back and did what she did to me there, but then she would go on her talk show every day and talk about how shocked she was at my racism on top of it ... I called her up, and I said, just like this, 'You better shut your blankin' mouth about me. I'm telling you, you better shut your effing mouth.' And then, she did."