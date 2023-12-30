Why Donna Mills Never Married Her Longtime Partner Larry Gilman

Much like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Donna Mills and her partner, Larry Gilman, are a couple who have been together for ages but never married. Mills — who you might know as Abby Cunningham on the hit "Dallas" spin-off "Knots Landing" — has been dating Gilman since 2001. "I met Larry Gilman at age 60. I lucked out. Before him, I kind of went for the bad boys," she told AARP in 2022. Before Gilman, the screen veteran was in a long-term relationship with an advertising executive and Chaka Khan's ex-husband, Richard Holland, from 1979 until the late 1990s. Despite being together for nearly two decades, she and Holland never walked down the aisle, as Mills didn't subscribe to the idea of a traditional marriage.

"That strange thing is, I never did dream about it," Mills said of getting married in her "Intimate Portrait" episode on Lifetime in 1998. "I used to love dolls and everything when I was a kid, but it was never a bride doll or the bride image." She added that she never pictured herself as a bride or a wife. Mills credited her upbringing for shaping her perception of marriage and relationships, saying, "My parents didn't have a particularly good relationship. I saw my [mother] when she was totally dependent on my father. That didn't make her happy." She continued, "I bought into that. That's what I saw. I said, 'Okay, if I want to be really happy, I have to depend on me.'" Years later, Mills' opinion on marriage remains unchanged.