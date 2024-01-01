A Deep Dive Into Hallmark Star Aaron Tveit's Private Love Life

In the Hallmark Channel movie "One Royal Holiday," Aaron Tveit plays a prince who meets his perfect match when he gets stuck in a winter wonderland of a Connecticut town. Like the fictional royal, Tveit also found love not through dating apps or blind dates, but by getting to know women who were thrown into his path by fate. (A casting director's choices count as fate, right?)

Tveit is pretty private when it comes to his personal life, but he did tell Glamour in 2016 that the nature of his job makes dating difficult. He's starred in Broadway shows, including the stage adaptation of the movie musical "Moulin Rouge!" and appeared in TV series and movies such as "Graceland" and "Howl." So, his high level of talent keeps him busy and booked. "It's hard with travel and work, and the last three years, the longest I've been home in New York is six or eight weeks," he said. His hectic schedule has forced him to take a passive approach to dating. "I'm just trying to honestly stay open and just receptive to people around me," he shared.

Unsurprisingly, two of Tveit's known relationships have been with women he met at work, including his "Hairspray" castmate Jacqui Polk. "We started dating a couple of months after she joined the tour and we've been together for more than two years," Tveit told Broadway.com in 2008. But the relationship he's been the most open about is his long-term romance with Ericka Hunter.