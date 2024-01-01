A Deep Dive Into Hallmark Star Aaron Tveit's Private Love Life
In the Hallmark Channel movie "One Royal Holiday," Aaron Tveit plays a prince who meets his perfect match when he gets stuck in a winter wonderland of a Connecticut town. Like the fictional royal, Tveit also found love not through dating apps or blind dates, but by getting to know women who were thrown into his path by fate. (A casting director's choices count as fate, right?)
Tveit is pretty private when it comes to his personal life, but he did tell Glamour in 2016 that the nature of his job makes dating difficult. He's starred in Broadway shows, including the stage adaptation of the movie musical "Moulin Rouge!" and appeared in TV series and movies such as "Graceland" and "Howl." So, his high level of talent keeps him busy and booked. "It's hard with travel and work, and the last three years, the longest I've been home in New York is six or eight weeks," he said. His hectic schedule has forced him to take a passive approach to dating. "I'm just trying to honestly stay open and just receptive to people around me," he shared.
Unsurprisingly, two of Tveit's known relationships have been with women he met at work, including his "Hairspray" castmate Jacqui Polk. "We started dating a couple of months after she joined the tour and we've been together for more than two years," Tveit told Broadway.com in 2008. But the relationship he's been the most open about is his long-term romance with Ericka Hunter.
Ericka Hunter's meaningful gift for Aaron Tveit
Ericka Hunter's stage career began when she joined the Radio City Rockettes at age 18. She went on to perform with the ensemble casts of Broadway shows including "42nd Street" and "Rock of Ages" before taking the stage with Aaron Tveit in 2018. Three years after Tveit and Hunter joined the cast of "Moulin Rouge!," Tveit made their relationship Instagram official in May 2021. "My favorite picture of you. My favorite smile. Happy Birthday @erickahunter I love you!," he captioned a photo of Hunter laughing as he kissed the side of her head.
A few months later, Tveit made headlines for being the only performer nominated in the best leading actor in a musical category at the Tony Awards, an anomaly he has the pandemic to thank for. In an interview with PopSugar, Tveit revealed how his girlfriend helped make his historical nomination even more special. "I got a wonderful piece of jewelry from my girlfriend in the fall when I got nominated for a Tony Award. It was very, very meaningful," he said. Hunter was his date for the award show and received a special shoutout in his acceptance speech. While listing off everyone he had to thank and why, Tveit said, "Ericka, for your love and support and for putting up with me." The couple had another reason to celebrate that year: getting to co-star together in the AppleTV+ musical series "Schmigadoon!"
How Aaron Tveit feels about marriage
In past interviews, Aaron Tveit has expressed a very "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" taste in women. In 2014, he told Harper's Bazaar that his favorite on-screen liplock was with his "Gossip Girl" co-star Blake Lively, and in 2009, he confessed to Playbill, "I am a huge Taylor Swift fan." He also told New York Theatre Guide that one of his earliest celebrity crushes was "Clueless" star Alicia Silverstone. Ericka Hunter can only hope that Tveit has moved on from blondes and is ready for the sequel: "Gentlemen Marry Brunettes."
When it comes to marriage, Tveit told New York Theatre Guide it's something he's open to. He revealed that he's the only member of his friend group who isn't married, but he's not letting relationship FOMO make him feel any pressure to rush to the altar. "If and when I get married, I want it to be once," he said.
In describing his approach to love, Tveit comes off as the ideal Hallmark leading man. "I'm a romantic. I believe that when you know, you know," he said. He also told Glamour, "Meanness and coldness are what turns me off." A sense of humor is a must, as well, and maybe a love of a particular breakfast item from Mickey D's? "My girlfriend and I, if we go on a road trip, we'll indulge in an Egg McMuffin and a hash brown," he told GQ. Marriage or not, this sounds like a pretty perfect relationship.