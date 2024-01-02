Former Baywatch Star Yasmine Bleeth Looks Unrecognizable Now

The following article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Yasmine Bleeth, the '90s "Baywatch" star whose electrifying blue eyes could stop traffic, once had a career hotter than the Floridian sun. A successful child actor and model, Bleeth nabbed A-list stardom in 1993 as Caroline Holden on the hit lifeguard series. Her slow-mo-running-on-the-beach days came immediately after her head-turning stint as LeeAnn Demerest on "One Life to Live." With her tan skin and highlighted, honey-brown locks, Bleeth cut quite the memorable figure in the iconic "Baywatch" red swimsuit. Quickly becoming the stuff of fantasies for a generation of teenage boys, Bleeth was crowned one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in 1995. After hanging up the swimsuit, Bleeth continued flexing her acting muscles on notable shows like 1998-2000's "Nash Bridges," portraying an undercover cop alongside Don Johnson.

However, things weren't always smooth sailing for the brunette bombshell. Before scoring her life-changing "Baywatch" role, Bleeth took an 8-month hiatus from acting after her mom died from breast cancer in 1989. Turning down numerous offers during that time, it wasn't until "One Life to Live" that she stepped in front of the camera again. Moreover, Bleeth's well-documented struggles with cocaine addiction got her, among other things, fired from "Baywatch" in 1997. Since late 2000, Bleeth has only filmed one project — 2003's made-for-TV movie "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding" — until a brief comeback role in 2021's indie comedy, "Whack the Don."

Since stepping away from Hollywood, Bleeth's occasional public sightings have revealed an unrecognizable new look for the erstwhile sex symbol.