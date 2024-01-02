LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Already Earns Hefty Paychecks

Angel Reese's stock instantly rose after her team, the Louisiana State University Tigers, won the NCAA women's basketball championship in April 2023. Her social media following exploded, and a slew of endorsement deals soon followed. "She's a businesswoman as well as anything else," Bob Lynch, the CEO of sponsorship-tracking company SponsorUnited, told Forbes shortly after the Tigers won the title. Admittedly, the basketball star did not originally believe LSU would walk away as NCAA champions. "But we won and everything came so fast," she explained to Interview in November. "I still haven't sat down and thought about everything I did this summer," Reese added.

As predicted, those endorsements came pouring in. At the time of this writing, Reese was among the highest-paid athletes with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. She has endorsements with Coach, Amazon, TurboTax, Raising Cane's, Starry, and more. On3 estimated her NIL valuation at $1. million.

Even though the forward seems destined to go pro after her time at LSU is finished, she wanted to take advantage of her endorsement opportunities while at school. "WNBA players don't make as much money as they should," Reese told Teen Vogue in August. Even though she has multiple deals, Reese has been selective about which brands she partners with. "All money isn't good money. I had to realize that early on," Reese added. One company she happily partnered with was Mercedes, which led to her making her first big purchase since the money started pouring in.