Katie Couric's Unforgettable Moments In The Newsroom

Katie Couric is a media force to be reckoned with. She was the first woman to anchor a network evening news show on her own when she took over the "CBS Evening News" in 2006. With some of the most coveted journalist awards under her belt, like two Edward R. Murrow Awards, Couric is an absolute icon.

The news anchor has made a career of pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations, being especially competent at evolving with the times. She explained to Fast Company that it just comes with the territory given the flux nature of news media. "When you're a part of an established entity, there's so much incentive to maintain the status quo," she told the outlet. "A lot of times, the people who are leading are at the end of their careers, so they don't want to throw everything up and see where it lands. They want to make it someone else's problem." But even being told by an executive to stay off of X, formerly known as Twitter, wasn't going to stop Couric from being part of the media shift.

Couric's decades-long career has seen a lot of success, so that's why it's so difficult to parse Couric's career down to a short list of accomplishments. Her accolades and reporting are vast, but here's a list of her most unforgettable moments on air.