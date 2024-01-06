The Shady Side Of Macaulay Culkin

Ronald Reagan isn't the only former U.S. President who had an acting career before setting up residence in the White House. Well, of sorts. Donald Trump appeared in everything from kids classic "The Little Rascals" and hedonistic disco biopic "74" to fashion satire "Zoolander" and soap opera institution "Days of Our Lives" before pipping Hillary Clinton to the election post in 2016.

Of course, Trump's most famous thespian role remains his cameo in one of the few sequels that at least equals its predecessor, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." But it's unlikely that the star of the 1992 comedy voted for the 45th. Indeed, when asked which of the movies he starred as Kevin McCallister in he preferred on a Reddit AMA, Macaulay Culkin cited the 1990 original. And the lack of a certain business tycoon was one of the main reasons.

Culkin, who, as quick-thinking crime-fighting tween Kevin McCallister, asks the future POTUS for directions in the Plaza Hotel lobby, remarked, "The first one was more fun because we didn't know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago. Also, it had 100 percent less Trump." In an interview with The Guardian just a year earlier, the New Yorker remarked, "He's like the Candyman, we have to stop saying his name."