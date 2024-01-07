The Tragic Truth About Paula Abdul

You might know her for her time on "American Idol," but Paula Abdul is much more than a reality TV show host. Though she started off her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers, it was not until landing a job as a choreographer for The Jacksons in the '80s that Abdul rose to the spotlight.

"There were so many memorable moments," Abdul recounted of her time with the group to MTV News in 2009. "I was still a Laker girl and I was summoned to work with the brothers. I was 18 years old and I got to see entertainment at its finest. [I learned that] you're only as good as the last thing you've done." But dancing was not the only thing Abdul wanted to do, as she had her eyes set on a singing career as well.

In the late '80s, Abdul launched her own music career, eventually going on to release her debut album "Forever Your Girl" in 1988. In the years since then, the former Laker girl has won a Grammy Award, charted several times over, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Abdul attributes it all to her unwavering dedication. "If you're passionate about what you do and you know that you have some talent, put your all into it," she once said, per CNBC.

But while this star entertainer has mostly had it good, she has endured a few trying times through the years.