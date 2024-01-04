Strange Things About Ainsley Earhardt And Sean Hannity's Relationship

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt prefer to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. Even though they've been linked for years, the Fox News stars prefer not to address their romance publicly. "I never talk about my personal life, ever," Hannity told Newsweek when asked about his dating life. The interviewer insisted, asking if Hannity ever steps out in public with his girlfriend, whom he didn't name. But Hannity remained unfazed. "I'll tell you this; I'm a complete loser, hermit, recluse during my workweek, because all I do is work," the Fox News host said.

But, as the two influential TV personalities know well, images sometimes tell a story better than words. Pictures and videos released by the Daily Mail in April show that the "Fox & Friends" anchor and Hannity are very much a couple who travels and attend festivals together. "They are extremely happy together and have been for a while," an insider told the outlet. "It's not a surprise to anyone who knows them." Earhardt and Hannity just don't care for the general public to be a witness to their love.

"They're very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey," the source added. As secretive as the pair tries to be, Hannity and Earhardt are among the most well-known conservative pundits today, and keeping their affairs to themselves isn't exactly 100% possible. Try as they might, the two haven't been able to hide some of the strange details about the relationship.