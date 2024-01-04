Donald Trump's History With Jeffrey Epstein Explained

This article contains mentions of suicide and sexual abuse.

Former President Donald Trump has been named in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous list, which doesn't seem surprising considering the deep history the two have with one another. Epstein was a well-respected businessman before he found himself in some serious legal trouble. He was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. The charges alleged that between 2002 and 2005, the businessman paid young girls in exchange for sex and even had some of these girls recruit more young women. Not long after Epstein's arrest, he was found dead in his jail cell and his cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Despite his passing, the Epstein case has been at the forefront of many headlines, as many notable and famous figures have been tied to the case in one way or another, including Trump. Being successful businessmen, Trump and Epstein ran in a similar circle. Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's former attorney, reflected to the New York Times on the scene in the '80s and '90s, which seemed to be run by the two businessmen. "In those days, if you didn't know Trump and you didn't know Epstein, you were a nobody," Dershowitz said. For a while, it was unclear what the history between the two men was like, but with Epstein's case brought to light, it has unfolded the former president's connection with the businessman.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).