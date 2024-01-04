Donald Trump's History With Jeffrey Epstein Explained
This article contains mentions of suicide and sexual abuse.
Former President Donald Trump has been named in Jeffrey Epstein's infamous list, which doesn't seem surprising considering the deep history the two have with one another. Epstein was a well-respected businessman before he found himself in some serious legal trouble. He was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. The charges alleged that between 2002 and 2005, the businessman paid young girls in exchange for sex and even had some of these girls recruit more young women. Not long after Epstein's arrest, he was found dead in his jail cell and his cause of death was ruled a suicide.
Despite his passing, the Epstein case has been at the forefront of many headlines, as many notable and famous figures have been tied to the case in one way or another, including Trump. Being successful businessmen, Trump and Epstein ran in a similar circle. Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's former attorney, reflected to the New York Times on the scene in the '80s and '90s, which seemed to be run by the two businessmen. "In those days, if you didn't know Trump and you didn't know Epstein, you were a nobody," Dershowitz said. For a while, it was unclear what the history between the two men was like, but with Epstein's case brought to light, it has unfolded the former president's connection with the businessman.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein a terrific guy
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship goes back decades, as they were successful businessmen who ran in similar circles. According to Esquire, the former president of the United States even invited Epstein to his infamous Mar-a-Lago estate in 1992. The guest list reportedly included the two businessmen and "28 'calendar girl' competition contestants." The hangouts with Epstein proved that he and Trump had a connection.
In 2002, Trump had nothing but nice things to say about Epstein when asked about him by New York Magazine. Speaking on Epstein, Trump revealed he had known him for 15 years before calling him a "terrific guy." The former president continued to gush about the businessman and even shared an alarming comment in the process. He said, "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life." Trump's comment appeared to foreshadow what would be revealed about Epstein. The same year Trump made this statement was the same year Epstein began sex trafficking young girls.
Trump's ties to Epstein also included his many flights aboard the businessman's private jet dubbed the "Lolita Express," per Newsweek. Although none of his destinations included Little St. James Island, where many instances of the sex trafficking unfolded.
Donald Trump distanced himself from Jeffrey Epstein
When news broke of Jeffrey Epstein's wrongdoings, Donald Trump attempted to distance himself from the businessman. Although it was clear that Epstein and Trump were familiar with one another in the past, the former president claimed he was "not a fan" of the businessman in 2019, per CNBC. Trump said he knew of Epstein, but claimed "everyone in Palm Beach" knew of the businessman. The former president shared, "He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out a long time ago with him. I don't think I've spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his."
Trump's team even tried to dismiss the connection between the two. Roger Stone, a Trump associate, went on Lindell TV (via Newsweek) recalling a Trump visit to the Epstein estate. He shared, "Reportedly, Trump left the Epstein residence after only 15 minutes because he was uncomfortable with the mix of younger women and the limited number of men."
Although Trump attempted to downplay his relationship with Epstein, his history with the businessman proved that the two were acquaintances at one point. Still, the Washington Post did reveal that Trump and Epstein did have a falling out. Apparently, after the former president outbid the disgraced businessman on a Palm Beach estate in Florida, they cut ties. Trump may not have spoken to him for years, but his past connection with Epstein and now the list has brought the president under fire.