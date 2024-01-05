David Soul, Starsky & Hutch Actor, Dead At 80

Actor David Soul died at 80 years old on January 4. Soul's wife Helen Snell confirmed the news in a statement obtained by BBC, noting that his death followed "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family." She added, "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend."

Soul is perhaps best known for his noteworthy role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the 1970s action television series, "Starsky & Hutch."

More to come...