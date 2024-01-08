Kate Middleton's Controversial Moments That Rocked The World
The following article contains references to suicide and domestic violence.
The American public has been fascinated by the British monarchy for hundreds of years, and as the royal family continues to grow — our interest continues to peak. While the British monarchy has held a ceremonial role since the 1600s (with the power resting in the Parliament), its members continue to symbolize unity and nationality for the United Kingdom. Thousands of stories have been told about what goes on in the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace, and the rest of the world remains fixated on the many secrets and mysteries involving the royal family that have dominated the news cycles since the dawn of the printing press.
Kate Middleton, who assumed her current title as Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth's death, has remained a fixture for the royal family ever since she stepped out with Prince William in 2001. Hundreds of millions of people watched their record-shattering wedding in 2011, marking an unprecedented amount of media coverage that has yet to cease over a decade later. Middleton has weathered her fair share of hardships under the intense scrutiny of the limelight since she entered the royal family, from whom she may be feuding down to the color of her nail polish. While her crown may slip, there's no scandal the Princess of Wales can't overcome. We're breaking down Kate Middleton's controversial moments that rocked the world.
Kate Middleton briefly split with Prince William in 2007
Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story began in 2001 when the two first crossed paths while studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Rumor has it that the Princess of Wales had her sights set on the university to steal her future beau's heart, as reported by historian Robert Lacey in his 2020 book "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry—The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult," in which he wrote (per Elle): "She had already been to Edinburgh to get her flat accommodations sorted out but switched universities and switched her courses to history of art because that was William's."
The two went on to date in 2002, marking their first public appearance together at Prince William's stepsister Laura Parker-Bowles' wedding in 2006. The two had been going strong for years, and largely under the press radar due to an agreement between the media and Buckingham Palace to allow royal family members certain privileges while they pursued education. Things took a turn, however, in 2007 when the two briefly split to take some time to grow separately.
It was during that time that Middleton made major waves in the media when she famously stepped out in a green sequin halter top with short shorts to attend a charity roller skating event in 2008. At the time, many considered her attire a stark contrast to what a future member of the royal family should wear, with outlets claiming she had lost her dignity and embarrassed herself by taking a tumble while skating at the event.
Kate Middleton was spotted without her wedding ring
While not explicitly discussed, there are certain rules and expectations that members of the royal family are expected to follow. Thanks to insiders close to the Crown, the public has gotten a peek into some of the dos and don'ts as it relates to the British monarchy. Kate Middleton has had her fair share of negative press since being handed the title of Duchess of Cambridge (and later Princess of Wales), including her decision to forego wearing her infamous Sapphire engagement ring (handed down from Princess Diana).
The 12-carat dazzler is hard to miss, so it's understandable that the press gets wind of her bare hands from time to time. While Middleton typically takes off the ring while at sporting events, such as the Commonwealth Games swimming trials in August of 2022, she's also been seen without it on numerous occasions while visiting hospitals. According to PureWow, the Princess was seen bare-handed during a trip to Evelina London Children's Hospital in 2020 and once more when visiting the Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018.
While the public is usually up in arms as to why Middleton chose to leave behind the giant sapphire, the Princess of Wales typically has a good reason for leaving the heirloom behind. After all, it wouldn't exactly be a pleasant teatime if the ring went missing. According to Express, the St. Andrews graduate removed her engagement ring while visiting healthcare facilities to "remove any potential hygiene hazards."
She was embroiled in a legal battle with Tatler magazine
What would the controversies of Kate Middleton be without a legal battle? The Princess of Wales found herself at the center of a scandal in 2020 after Tatler magazine ran a feature on her titled "Catherine the Great." While the magazine did a sprawling spread about Middleton's rise to fame, dubbing her a "Kingmaker" with a "spine of steel," she didn't exactly come off scotch-free in the story.
At the time of publication, the feature ran with some less-favorable commentary, as per Observer. Author Anna Pasternak wrote that the Princess felt "exhausted and trapped" shouldering the weight of the royal family after her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, forewent their royal roles in 2020. The feature also claimed that Prince William was "absolutely incandescent" about his brother and Markle's decision to estrange themselves from the British monarchy. Middleton's appearance was also attacked, with the magazine comparing her to the late Princess Diana and describing her as "perilously thin." Middleton's sister Pippa was also mentioned, with claims that she was "too regal and try-hard."
When Kensington Palace got wind of the article, it was quickly denounced. In a statement following the article's release (per Today), the Palace said it "contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication." According to the Daily Mail, legal action followed, with lawyers for Kensington Palace demanding the magazine correct the claims. Middleton ended up victorious, with Tatler later editing the online version to run without the accusations against her.
Kate Middleton broke a 350-year-old tradition on her wedding day
With the new age comes new traditions, and Kate Middleton and Prince William were not afraid to break a few during their 2011 nuptials. In Middleton's case, it meant letting her hair down a little — literally. The former Duchess set a new precedent when she tied the knot at Westminster Abbey and decided to forego a 350-year-old tradition of royal brides choosing to tie their hair up for their big day.
According to the documentary "William & Kate: The Journey" (per Marie Claire), Middleton was advised by royal officials to wear her hair in an updo, but she decided to put her wavy brown locks on display in a half-up-half-down look for the wedding. "... Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls, which is her favorite way to wear it, and actually William's favorite as well," said reporter Ashley Pearson. "They ended up compromising on her look."
Middleton is often credited with a reputation for attempting to make the royal family more personable or relatable, and her efforts didn't go unnoticed during her wedding day. The Princess of Wales appointed her sister Pippa as Maid of Honor during the special day, along with her brother-in-law Prince Harry serving as Prince William's best man, both roles that historically don't exist during royal weddings. The couple shared a double kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, which broke from tradition as well, along with their decision to spend their wedding night at the Palace instead of an early Honeymoon.
Alexander McQueen was sued over Kate Middleton's wedding dress
While Kate Middleton's wedding dress was indeed iconic and undoubtedly duplicated for hundreds of thousands of brides across the world desiring her same look, the gorgeous ivory silk and lace gown wasn't without its controversies. The dress, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, was named in a lawsuit against the fashion house by bridal gown designer Christine Kendall, according to The Sunday Times. In 2016, five years after Middleton walked down the aisle, Kendall sued Alexander McQueen for a breach of copyright, claiming the former Duchess's custom gown bore too much of a striking resemblance to her design.
Before the royal nuptials in 2011, Kendall participated in an open call by the Palace, calling on British designers to submit their wedding gown drawings leading up to the big day. In a since-removed YouTube video (per Refinery29), Kendall claimed, "I believe that, without my sketches, the royal wedding dress would not have looked as it did." Kendall also admitted to receiving a letter from a royal official thanking her for her submission, which stated that Middleton was "most interested" in her designs.
Representatives for Alexander McQueen are not so confident, however, saying in a statement (per WWD): "Sarah Burton never saw any of Ms. Kendall's designs or sketches ... We do not know why Ms. Kendall has raised this again, but there are no ifs, buts, or maybes here: This claim is ridiculous." As of the time of writing, there are no reports as to how the two managed to settle their dispute.
Kate Middleton's royal nurse committed suicide
Kate Middleton's pregnancy with her son Prince George was anything but easy, but her bouts with morning sickness proved futile after one of her royal nurses committed suicide. According to People, nurse Jacintha Saldanha was working the night shift at the King Edward VII Hospital in London, where Middleton was receiving treatment for nausea during her pregnancy in 2013. Saldanha answered the phone when Australian radio hosts Mel Greig and Michael Christian prank-called the hospital pretending to be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles and asking for details about Middleton's condition.
Saldanha unknowingly revealed details of the Princess of Wale's struggles with morning sickness, and the information was later broadcast by Greig and Christian. While the radio hosts skyrocketed to stardom, Saldanha committed suicide over the ordeal just three days later. In her suicide note, the night nurse wrote: "I hold the Radio Australians Mel Greig and Michael Christian responsible for this act. Please make them pay my mortgage. I am sorry. Jacintha."
The news of the former nurse's death shocked the royal family, and Prince William wrote Saldanha's husband and daughter a letter of condolence on behalf of him and his wife. "We were both very shocked to hear about Jacintha, and have been thinking a lot about her recently. Many of the nurses in the hospital spoke highly of her and I'm sure you know how great a nurse she was," read the letter.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Her alleged nasty feud with Rose Hanbury
Not all is rosy in the world of Kate Middleton and royal family friend Rose Hanbury, otherwise known as her title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The pair were reportedly friends for years, with a Marchioness holding the fourth most senior rank in British royalty alongside her male counterpart, the Marquess. The titles are behind the King and Queen, Prince and Princess, and Duke and Duchess (in case you're ever in doubt during English teatime).
Rumors of a feud between Middleton and Hanbury made waves in 2019 after tabloids planted a seed that Hanbury had allegedly had an affair with longtime friend Prince William. Omid Scoobie, who wrote the book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" told Entertainment Tonight that the Palace's decision to stay hushed about the situation has only fueled the rumor mill. "They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there's no truth to suggest that they are true."
However, rumors of a feud were ultimately denounced to hearsay when Hanbury was seen at Prince Charles III's coronation in 2023, seated behind the choir at Westminster Abbey, according to Marca. Author Scoobie wrote in his book "Endgame" that it was thanks to Palace press secretary Christian Jones that the rumors were debunked, as Jones allegedly promised The Sun (who first broke the story of an alleged feud between Middleton and Hanbury) that he would trade more royal family scoops in exchange for the story to be killed.
Kate Middleton shocked the world when she left the hospital just seven hours after giving birth
It's not exactly status quo for new mothers to be seen out (and not to mention photo ready) just hours after giving birth, but Kate Middleton defied all odds after her third pregnancy. The Princess of Wales shocked the world when she was seen posing with her newborn son, Prince Louis, seven hours after she welcomed him into the world.
Middleton stepped outside St. Mary's hospital as the epitome of perfection, bearing a striking similarity to Princess Diana after she posed with her newborn Prince Harry. The former Duchess wore a striking red long-sleeved dress with a white crochet collar, perhaps mimicking the late Princess's outfit choice back in 1984.
The public was nonetheless shocked by Middleton's quick bounce back and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions to her royal transformation. "Duchess Kate just gave birth to her third child and she looks better than me She [sic] is always so pretty and poised and little," one user commented. Another wrote: "Duchess Kate amazes me. Waving at the public, looking beautifully put together and then heading home hours after having her baby. Wow. Just wow."
While Middleton may have looked the part of a royal, she still suffered complications. According to CNN, she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarium during all three of her pregnancies, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting and affects up to nearly 11% of childbearing women.
She decided she wanted to avoid the spotlight during her third pregnancy
Kate Middleton's hyperemesis gravidarium condition saw a decrease in her public engagements during her third pregnancy, but not everybody was supportive of her decision to take a step back. According to Life & Style (per Express), the late Queen Elizabeth reportedly didn't agree with the Princess of Wales reducing her public appearances, causing a fight between her and the expecting parents.
During her pregnancy in 2017, an insider told the publication: "Kate's miserable about doing royal engagements," adding, "She's happiest being a mother and wife and has requested to do less in the public eye." However, the former Queen, who ascended to the throne at 25 years old with two children of her own at the time, thought that Middleton should be able to shoulder her responsibilities. "The 91-year-old monarch was livid that the future Queen of England would want to lessen her duties," the source revealed. "Prince William told her Kate wants her public appearances kept to a minimum and he's 100% behind her. The conversation was quite icy."
Despite her bouts with morning sickness, Middleton did manage to make several appearances during the pregnancy, albeit less than her usual schedule. The former Duchess stepped out for a reception held at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day, as well as to tour the Princess Diana Garden at Kensington Palace in honor of her late mother-in-law. The Princess of Wales unfortunately had to miss out on dropping her son Prince George off on his first day of school, however.
Did Kate Middleton actually like Meghan Markle?
Given all the incessant press surrounding the royal family, it's no question that the arrival of the future Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, sparked whisperings of a potential feud between her and Kate Middleton. Many viewed Middleton as the established former commoner-turned-royal and unfairly pinned Markle as a disruption, often attacking her and Prince Harry's relationship in the media (so much so that the two later left the royal family for good in 2020).
While the two were seemingly on good terms for years ever since the former Duchess and Prince Harry's romance went public in 2017, whisperings of differences emerged in 2018 when Markle and Prince Harry chose to move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, choosing not to be neighbors to Middleton and Prince William.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix special "Harry & Meghan" debuted on Netflix following their royal exit, Markle offered up new details as to why a friendship between her and Middleton was more of a formality than a true bond. "I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," she said of her meeting the Princess of Wales for the first time (per Mirror). Middleton also reportedly never reached out to Markle after she claimed members of the royal family raised concerns over how dark her son Archie Harrison's skin would be prior to birth. "The silence has caused a lot of confusion and upset," a source told "Endgame" author Omid Scobie (per E! News).
Kate Middleton's uncle has had multiple run-ins with the law
Kate Middleton's uncle has some skeletons in his closet — ones that the British press was more than happy to reveal. Gary Goldsmith, who is Middleton's mother's brother, made headlines in 2017 when it was reported that he admitted to assaulting his wife, Julie-Ann, after a drunken argument escalated. According to the Independent, Goldsmith hit his wife so hard she was knocked to the ground after she accused him of using drugs. He was later fined 5,000 pounds and required to complete 20 rehabilitation sessions after pleading guilty to one assault count of beating. During the sentencing, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot called Goldsmith a "nasty drunk," claiming he called his wife "a nothing and whore."
Years later, Goldsmith is still making headlines. According to the New York Post, the self-made billionaire IT expert had planned to write a memoir about his life for years but was further inspired after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made bombshell claims against the royal family. "He did originally plan to focus the book on himself and his journey to becoming a millionaire, but he will now add in some private family details," a source told the publication. "Gary is still very close to both Carole and Kate," the source mentioned, adding that Kate would proofread any manuscript before publication. "He won't want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in 'Spare.'"
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Kate Middleton's sister reportedly banned Meghan Markle from her wedding
Feuds with Meghan Markle may run in the Middleton family, according to reports. As per The Telegraph, Markle felt snubbed by Kate Middleton's sister when she initially decided not to invite the "Suits" actor to her wedding to James Matthew in 2017. Royal reporter Camilla Tominey claimed that the younger sister was "perhaps fearing she would be upstaged by Harry's girlfriend" but later recanted her decision to maintain good relations.
Omid Scoobie also referenced a row between Pippa and Markle in his tell-all book "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" suggesting that Pippa was reluctant to invite the actor and her fiancé to her nuptials for fear of the media frenzy surrounding Markle and Prince Harry's relationship at the time. Scoobie claimed (per Express) that Pippa and her mother, Carole, "privately harbored concerns that the American actress' presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event." In the end, Prince Harry showed up to the wedding alone, and the former Duchess of Sussex joined him in attending the after-party.
The Sun reported that Pippa remained loyal to her older sister amidst Meghan and Kate's alleged differences after the actor joined the royal family. "On paper Pippa and Meghan seem like a match made in heaven," the insider reported, adding, "Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century."
When photos of her sunbathing topless made the rounds
Kate Middleton was the center of yet another scandal in 2012 when the French magazine Closer published photos of the Princess sunbathing topless while on holiday in France. According to The Guardian, the photo spread featured the headline "Oh My God [in English]: the photos that will go around the world," and showed photos of Middleton wearing just the bottom part of her bathing suit.
Prince William and Middleton sued the magazine for invasion of privacy and were immediately granted an injunction to prevent the intimate photos from being published elsewhere. The couple demanded that Closer and the six photographers involved pay 1.5 million pounds in damages over the ordeal. Prince William likened the photo scandal to the same mistreatment he says his mother, the late Princess Diana, had suffered at the hands of the press decades earlier.
"In September 2012, my wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy," read his letter to the court. "We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."
Just one day after Middleton and Prince William announced they were expecting their third child, the court awarded them a payout of nearly 100,000 pounds to be paid by Closer and two photographers involved.