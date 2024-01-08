Kate Middleton's Controversial Moments That Rocked The World

The following article contains references to suicide and domestic violence.

The American public has been fascinated by the British monarchy for hundreds of years, and as the royal family continues to grow — our interest continues to peak. While the British monarchy has held a ceremonial role since the 1600s (with the power resting in the Parliament), its members continue to symbolize unity and nationality for the United Kingdom. Thousands of stories have been told about what goes on in the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace, and the rest of the world remains fixated on the many secrets and mysteries involving the royal family that have dominated the news cycles since the dawn of the printing press.

Kate Middleton, who assumed her current title as Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth's death, has remained a fixture for the royal family ever since she stepped out with Prince William in 2001. Hundreds of millions of people watched their record-shattering wedding in 2011, marking an unprecedented amount of media coverage that has yet to cease over a decade later. Middleton has weathered her fair share of hardships under the intense scrutiny of the limelight since she entered the royal family, from whom she may be feuding down to the color of her nail polish. While her crown may slip, there's no scandal the Princess of Wales can't overcome. We're breaking down Kate Middleton's controversial moments that rocked the world.