Who Is Michigan's Quarterback J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend, Katya Kuropas?

University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy scored a touchdown with his girlfriend Katya Kuropas. With the college team's big win against Alabama on New Year's Day 2024, the entire team has been thrust into the spotlight. McCarthy, being the superstar of the game, has sparked interest in his personal life, especially his love life, which includes Kuropas. Kuropas attended the nail-biting game, sharing snapshots from the day on her Instagram Stories, per Sportskeeda. "A great day," Kuropas wrote. This big game wasn't the first time Kuropas has shown her football beau some support.

Kuropas has attended several games throughout the 2023-2024 season, one of which even caused some controversy. At a 2023 game, while Kuropas was jumping for joy after a great play led by McCarthy, fans noticed McCarthy's father getting a little too close for comfort, as a video made it look like his hand grazed Kuropas' backside. Despite what people thought, it appeared to be an accident amid all the chaos that was going on in the stadium. The viral conversation surrounding the video didn't stop Kuropas from attending McCarthy's big games, and it seems she will continue to support the college athlete.

Since fans will most likely be seeing Kuropas on the sidelines more often, especially with the attention McCarthy is getting, here's everything we know about the football star's girlfriend.