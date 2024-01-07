Who Is Katie Feeney's Boyfriend, Jack Hurley?
Social media changed Katie Feeney's life forever. The TikTok star has shared her life with the world, and it has garnered her millions of followers. There's not much that Feeney keeps from the public and that includes her love life. For example, the influencer has been open about her relationship with her boyfriend Jack Hurley.
Feeney's love life has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. When she rose to fame, the social media influencer was in a relationship with Sean Yamada, her childhood friend, per Tech Radar. Yamada was often featured on Feeney's YouTube, but in 2022, fans began to notice that Yamada was noticeably missing from her posts. The couple reportedly called it quits in early 2022, and it wasn't long before Feeney was teasing a new relationship.
The social media star seemed to hard launch her relationship with Hurley in May 2022 when she posted a photo of the two on Instagram sharing a hug. While she only teased the relationship, it seemed confirmed that Feeney and Hurley were exploring their romance when she shared another post just a month later. The photo showed Hurley hugging Feeney from behind as the couple were all smiles for the camera. Feeney even captioned the post, "cloud 9."
Since 2022, Hurley has appeared on Feeney's social media now and then, and it seems the couple is still going strong. With the social media star gaining more fame, so is Hurley. So, here's everything we know about Feeney's boyfriend.
Jack Hurley played baseball at Virginia Tech
Katie Feeney may be getting all the attention and fame right now, but you may soon be hearing Jack Hurley's name everywhere if you haven't heard it already. Hurley has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember and was given a scholarship as a college athlete at Virginia Tech, per The Roanoke Times.
This scholarship was a change for the Hurley family, who primarily had been graduates of Penn State. But Hurley admitted that he wasn't heavily recruited like his father and brothers. "I was not very highly recruited in high school, which I think is cool because it shows the coaches kind of know what they're looking for here at Tech," he told The Roanoke Times. "I was an undersized guy, but they knew I had it in me." Virginia Tech took a chance on Hurley, and it's a good thing they did.
After showing some potential in his freshman year, Hurley worked hard to get even better the following season. In his second season in 2022, "Hurley hit .375 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 232 at-bats," per Baseball Prospect Journal. Even with a successful second season, Hurley always saw the potential to get better. "In the future, I can keep getting better defensively," he told the outlet. "I feel like I am a good defender right now. But I think I can take the next step this year in the outfield." It seems that Hurley's determination has led him to tremendous success.
Jack Hurley was drafted by Major League Baseball
Jack Hurley is all about baseball and had big hopes for the future, including being drafted by the MLB. "I have always wanted to play professional baseball. It's been a goal of mine, He told Baseball Prospect Journal in 2022. "Hearing all that draft stuff is motivation. It motivates you to be at the top of your game."
Although Hurley didn't want to get his hopes too high and was focusing on his college career, the MLB came knocking on his door. In July 2023, the Hokie baseball team announced that Hurley had been drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. "Friend of Jack @jackhurley comes off the board at No. 80 overall by the Arizona #DBacks as Virginia Tech celebrates its second top-100 pick of 2023 #ProHokies," they wrote on Instagram. In the comments, people congratulated Hurley for the massive achievement, including his girlfriend, Katie Feeney who wrote, "they got the best." Hurley was finally living out his dream, but unfortunately, it wouldn't last long.
According to MILB, Hurley was only on the Diamondbacks roster for a little over a week before he moved to the minor leagues. He played in two minor leagues, including Visalia Rawhide and Hillsboro Hops. Despite being brought down to the minor leagues, Hurley saw this as an opportunity to only get better for the 2024 season. "Overall, it was a good taste of how pro ball is going to be," he told Baseball America. "Getting used to wood bats, playing every day against pretty good competition — it was new, but it's what I signed up for and what I want to do for a long time."