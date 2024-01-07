Melissa McCarthy's Daughter Vivian Falcone Is Growing Up Fast
Melissa McCarthy became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her daughter Vivian Falcone in May 2007 with her husband Ben Falcone. "We are so excited about the baby. I'm hoping the baby has a lot of Ben's calm traits and less of my spazzy ones," McCarthy told People prior to giving birth. It turns out that Vivian is taking after her mother. When she was just 7 years old, Vivian convinced McCarthy to let her make an appearance in her movie "Bosses." The "Bridesmaids" star shared with E! News, "They kept asking and we said no for months and my oldest said, 'Am I not even allowed to try?' She's good." McCarthy couldn't keep saying no at that point and allowed Vivian and her younger sibling Georgette to make their movie debut.
These days, Vivian has come a long way since her single-digit days and is now a teen. Although McCarthy and Falcone keep their kids off of their social media accounts and mainly out of the public eye, the two sometimes have their daughters accompany them to events, and Vivian Falcone is growing up to look just like her famous mom.
Vivian Falcone has an artistic streak
It's unsurprising that Vivian Falcone is creative given both her parents are in the entertainment industry and Melissa McCarthy nurtured that side. "Since they were really tiny, I always let them draw on themselves. I used to do art and draw all up and down their arms when they were, like 18 months, which I found funny," she told Ellen DeGeneres. McCarthy added, "I think they're always waiting for me to be like, 'Wait a minute.' And instead I'm just like, 'Yeah, you want a neck tat? I'm always like, 'Do a little more.'"
McCarthy clearly didn't mind Vivian dying her hair a bright blue shade and revealed that they share more similarities than just looks. In another visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actor shared a funny moment when she and Ben Falcone realized Vivian was turning into her mom. "Ben walked in and Viv and I were trying out a new bedspread I got, and Viv's like, 'I just think it might compete with the headboard.'" McCarthy recalled her husband telling her, "Oh my God, I can't have two of you." She predicted that Vivian would be an architect, but if she's anything like her mom, she just might be an Emmy award-winner in the future.
Vivian Falcone starred in another Melissa McCarthy movie
Despite Melissa McCarthy's wish to keep her daughters out of the acting world until they became adults, she allowed Vivian Falcone to have a small part in her 2021 film "Thunder Force," portraying a younger version of her character. Of course, she was naturally the perfect fit to play Lydia. "We needed a person to play a 12-year-old Lydia and Vivian is a dead ringer for Melissa at that age. She's like her mom in that she can stay in the scene and then you can pitch her alternate ways that the scene can go based on what you think might be a little funnier or different — and she is able to make those adjustments. And she is only twelve," Ben Falcone gushed of his daughter, according to Decider.
McCarthy tries her best to instill a sense of self-confidence in her daughters and tells them to embrace their differences, per People. "My oldest has a really good head on her shoulders, but kids that age are always thinking, 'Does someone think I look silly?' I tell them it's all silly and we're all idiots!" she declared. Her best advice to her kids is to keep friends that are the silliest. "Those are the friends you'll have all your life," she stated.