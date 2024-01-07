Melissa McCarthy's Daughter Vivian Falcone Is Growing Up Fast

Melissa McCarthy became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her daughter Vivian Falcone in May 2007 with her husband Ben Falcone. "We are so excited about the baby. I'm hoping the baby has a lot of Ben's calm traits and less of my spazzy ones," McCarthy told People prior to giving birth. It turns out that Vivian is taking after her mother. When she was just 7 years old, Vivian convinced McCarthy to let her make an appearance in her movie "Bosses." The "Bridesmaids" star shared with E! News, "They kept asking and we said no for months and my oldest said, 'Am I not even allowed to try?' She's good." McCarthy couldn't keep saying no at that point and allowed Vivian and her younger sibling Georgette to make their movie debut.

These days, Vivian has come a long way since her single-digit days and is now a teen. Although McCarthy and Falcone keep their kids off of their social media accounts and mainly out of the public eye, the two sometimes have their daughters accompany them to events, and Vivian Falcone is growing up to look just like her famous mom.