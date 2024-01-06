Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Seems To Take Aim At Brad Pitt In Ultra-Rare Interview
James Haven's recent remarks about his sister Angelina Jolie have sparked attention. But it wasn't what Haven actually said that raised eyebrows — it was what he didn't say. While talking about his protective role with his sister, nieces, and nephews, he seemed to condemn Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Jolie and Pitt — who share six children — were once one of Hollywood's most iconic power couples. However, in September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Years later, shocking details came out about their 2016 airplane incident, which occurred just days before Jolie's filing. As documented in an FBI report obtained by People, Pitt allegedly physically assaulted Jolie on the flight. Jolie also said that it seemed "like he was going to attack" one of their kids. Additionally, she stated that her then-husband "mimicked the behavior of a monster and screamed at them." The FBI closed its investigation in 2016, with Pitt denying the allegations.
Jolie's relationship with Pitt impacted her deeply. In 2021, The Guardian asked the actor — in regard to the abuse allegations — if she feared for her kids' safety. Jolie responded, "Yes, for my family. My whole family." In light of Jolie's struggles, Haven has shown unwavering support for his sister and her children — but not his former brother-in-law (so it seems).
James Haven talked about being protective
In a recent interview on the "90who10" podcast, James Haven opened up about his relationship with Angelina Jolie and her kids. Co-host Jessica Entner asked Haven about witnessing his sister's personal life being publicized, particularly from his perspective of the "protective brother." Haven replied, "I think it's natural. That's where it all started. It started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews." It was a loaded statement, as Haven could've been alluding to Brad Pitt's alleged volatile behavior with his wife and kids. Haven continued, "Those are massively formative years, they're becoming young adults in their early 20s. That's so crazy thinking that but yeah, I think it's just very natural [to feel protective] and I just want to be there."
Haven's remarks about his family come as no surprise, as Jolie's brother has stood by his sister's side for years. Amid her and Pitt's split in 2016, Haven helped out with their children. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Haven had stepped up as manny to the pair's six kids. "He took on a more active daily role in June. The kids call him 'Uncle James,'" the insider shared.