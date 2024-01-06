Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Seems To Take Aim At Brad Pitt In Ultra-Rare Interview

James Haven's recent remarks about his sister Angelina Jolie have sparked attention. But it wasn't what Haven actually said that raised eyebrows — it was what he didn't say. While talking about his protective role with his sister, nieces, and nephews, he seemed to condemn Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt — who share six children — were once one of Hollywood's most iconic power couples. However, in September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Years later, shocking details came out about their 2016 airplane incident, which occurred just days before Jolie's filing. As documented in an FBI report obtained by People, Pitt allegedly physically assaulted Jolie on the flight. Jolie also said that it seemed "like he was going to attack" one of their kids. Additionally, she stated that her then-husband "mimicked the behavior of a monster and screamed at them." The FBI closed its investigation in 2016, with Pitt denying the allegations.

Jolie's relationship with Pitt impacted her deeply. In 2021, The Guardian asked the actor — in regard to the abuse allegations — if she feared for her kids' safety. Jolie responded, "Yes, for my family. My whole family." In light of Jolie's struggles, Haven has shown unwavering support for his sister and her children — but not his former brother-in-law (so it seems).