The Affair Rumor Kevin McCarthy Faced Involving Another Politician

In October 2023, Kevin McCarthy took the third shortest House Speaker term when his fellow House Representatives ousted him, which only reminded folks that McCarthy's last speaker run was squashed due to affair allegations.

Per CNN, McCarthy's term was a mere 269 days long. McCarthy adamantly opposed rumors that he would be resigning from Congress and even reaffirmed his desire to run for re-election before his time expired in 2025 (via CBS). Furthermore, the outlet reported that McCarthy has served since 2007 during the George W. Bush administration.

"I am not resigning. I got a lot more work to do," McCarthy said, per NBC. "We're going to keep the majority. I'm going to help the people I got here, and we're going to expand it further." His final comment was believed to have been in reference to the 2024 election, according to NBC. While a bygone allegation from 2015, let's revisit the affair rumor that trailed McCarthy to his failed bid for Speaker of the House.