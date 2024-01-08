David Foster Says Grown Daughters Feel 'Great' About His 2-Year-Old Son

When David Foster, then 71, and Katharine McPhee, then 36, welcomed their son in 2021, the music veteran was a four-time divorcé with five grown daughters. The sizable age difference between his oldest and youngest offspring raised eyebrows. However, David's daughters couldn't care less. Despite rumors to the contrary, they're thrilled about the new addition to their blended family.

David is also delighted by the addition of Rennie Foster, and he has zero regrets about becoming a septuagenarian dad. "I've loved every single day," he told People. David admitted to not being there for his older kids as much as he would have liked, but vowed to not make the same mistake again. "Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him," he said.

David's daughters, Allison Jones, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, and Jordan Foster, ranging from their 50s to mid-30s, understand their dad's absentee parenting. And, despite McPhee being over a decade younger than them, they've accepted her with open arms. "The truth is we really genuinely love Katharine," Erin told Us Weekly in 2019. "It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly." Erin added that she and her siblings are "grateful" for their much younger stepmom. They're also thankful for their 2-year-old stepbrother.