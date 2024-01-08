David Foster Says Grown Daughters Feel 'Great' About His 2-Year-Old Son
When David Foster, then 71, and Katharine McPhee, then 36, welcomed their son in 2021, the music veteran was a four-time divorcé with five grown daughters. The sizable age difference between his oldest and youngest offspring raised eyebrows. However, David's daughters couldn't care less. Despite rumors to the contrary, they're thrilled about the new addition to their blended family.
David is also delighted by the addition of Rennie Foster, and he has zero regrets about becoming a septuagenarian dad. "I've loved every single day," he told People. David admitted to not being there for his older kids as much as he would have liked, but vowed to not make the same mistake again. "Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him," he said.
David's daughters, Allison Jones, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, and Jordan Foster, ranging from their 50s to mid-30s, understand their dad's absentee parenting. And, despite McPhee being over a decade younger than them, they've accepted her with open arms. "The truth is we really genuinely love Katharine," Erin told Us Weekly in 2019. "It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly." Erin added that she and her siblings are "grateful" for their much younger stepmom. They're also thankful for their 2-year-old stepbrother.
Happy family
David Foster's five grown daughters have welcomed his 2-year-old son with his fifth wife, Katharine McPhee, with open arms. In an interview with People at Billboard's Golden Globe afterparty on January 7, David admitted to the unconventionality of his family life. Still, he insisted that Allison Jones, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, and Jordan Foster are thrilled with their little half-brother. "My children are great and, obviously, it's a unique situation, probably one that none of us planned for, but my daughters are great, all of them, all five of them are great," David said. "They've embraced Rennie, and it's actually great."
The dad of six shared that although all of the Foster family members are busy jetting around the globe, they strive to stay connected. And he couldn't be prouder of all his offspring. "My daughters are all self-sufficient. They're all making their own way. They're all doing great," he said.
Unfortunately, there are trolls out there who would beg to differ. When David posted a video on January 5 showing little Rennie drumming to "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson, the Instagram moral minority immediately sprung into action. "Lol!!!! He's the dad..... he's also got daughters (he abandoned) older than me," one comment reads. One of the "abandoned" five shot down the salty speculator. "Hi.... I'm a daughter...absolutely no abandonment," Amy clapped back. "I literally just talked to my dad five minutes ago," she continued. "Are you sticking up for us?"
Devoted daughters
When Katharine McPhee first began dating David Foster, many wondered what she saw in the multi-millionaire. Naysayers predicted it would never last. However, six years later, they're still going strong. McPhee revealed her secret to a successful marriage in an interview with E! News in October 2023. "Therapy. A good therapist," she shared. Katharine said communication is critical to a happy relationship. "I really feel like you can talk through most everything, but you have to have the language, the vocabulary to do that," she opined, adding it takes hard work to gain them.
Since Katharine is his fifth wife, and Rennie Foster is his sixth child, David has plenty of practice in family life. Per Life & Style, his first wife was B.J Cook, the mother of Amy Foster. His second was Rebecca Dyer; they share Sara Foster, Erin Foster, and Jordan Foster. Third up was Linda Thompson. Fourth was "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, Yolanda Hadid. David's oldest daughter, Allison Jones, was born when he was just 20. She was adopted, and her biological mother is unknown. Allison and David reconnected later in life.
Despite David admitting to not being there for his daughters when they were growing up, they are devoted and fierce defenders of him. "He was working to provide for us," Sara told People. "As an adult, you realize it's impossible to be a perfect parent, and you don't realize that until you have your own kids."