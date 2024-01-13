Here's How Much Kevin Hart Lost In His Divorce From His Ex-Wife Torrei

Kevin Hart lost a modest amount of money in his divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. The "Ride Along" star married Torrei, his college sweetheart, in 2003, shortly after getting his big break in Hollywood, and together, they had two children: daughter Heaven Leigh and son Hendrix. Looking back on their relationship on Oprah Winfrey's "MasterClass," he shared, "We hit it off and we were inseparable. It was young, young love." The two ended their marriage in 2010 after seven years together, with Kevin filing for divorce in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. During a 2016 interview with Chelsea Handler, Kevin — who reportedly cheated on Torrei with multiple women, including his current wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish) — admitted he was indeed to blame for the downfall of his first marriage.

"I was young on my first marriage, Chelsea," he told Handler. "I'm not ashamed to say it." He explained, "I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place. I didn't really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn't ready for it, so I take responsibility." He also revealed on "Oprah's MasterClass" that his busy career as a comedian kept them apart. "As a comedian, we're out until 5 a.m., but you can't tell a person that [who] doesn't understand that world," he explained. "It was a fast-paced life, and I can say I was guilty of being caught up in that fast-paced lifestyle." Here's how much money Kevin lost in his divorce from his ex-wife.