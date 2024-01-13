Here's How Much Kevin Hart Lost In His Divorce From His Ex-Wife Torrei
Kevin Hart lost a modest amount of money in his divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. The "Ride Along" star married Torrei, his college sweetheart, in 2003, shortly after getting his big break in Hollywood, and together, they had two children: daughter Heaven Leigh and son Hendrix. Looking back on their relationship on Oprah Winfrey's "MasterClass," he shared, "We hit it off and we were inseparable. It was young, young love." The two ended their marriage in 2010 after seven years together, with Kevin filing for divorce in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. During a 2016 interview with Chelsea Handler, Kevin — who reportedly cheated on Torrei with multiple women, including his current wife, Eniko Hart (née Parrish) — admitted he was indeed to blame for the downfall of his first marriage.
"I was young on my first marriage, Chelsea," he told Handler. "I'm not ashamed to say it." He explained, "I got married at the age of 22. I was still all over the place. I didn't really understand the definition of marriage. I wasn't ready for it, so I take responsibility." He also revealed on "Oprah's MasterClass" that his busy career as a comedian kept them apart. "As a comedian, we're out until 5 a.m., but you can't tell a person that [who] doesn't understand that world," he explained. "It was a fast-paced life, and I can say I was guilty of being caught up in that fast-paced lifestyle." Here's how much money Kevin lost in his divorce from his ex-wife.
Kevin Hart got to keep his millionaire status
Unlike other celebrities, Kevin Hart's divorce from his ex-wife Torrei did not cost him an arm and a leg, although he did incur some financial loss. According to TMZ, the "Ride Along" star was ordered to pay his ex-wife an initial amount of $175,000 and over $19,700 a month in child support as part of their divorce settlement. Torrei also got to keep her jewelry and a Cadillac Escalade, as listed in the court documents obtained by the news outlet. Granted, this could've made for a decent payday if not for the fact that Hart was worth a reported $9 million at the time of their separation. He is now worth an estimated $450 million, according to Marca. TMZ suggested that the measly sum was due to a prenuptial agreement signed prior to their wedding in 2003.
However, in an interview with TheYBF.com two years later, Torrei set the record straight about their divorce settlement and denied that there was a prenup in place before their marriage. She also clarified that the court's ruling on assets was mostly based on her decision to bring an end to their courtroom dispute, telling the outlet (via By Her Own Rules), "There was no pre-nuptial agreement. Kevin and I have known each other ever since we were very young, and we genuinely loved each other. I knew Kevin when we both had very little. We built our love, our marriage, our family, and the Hart Empire from scratch together."
Inside Kevin and Torrei's relationship post-divorce
Despite a sad end to their marriage, Kevin Hart and his ex-wife Torrei have managed to become good friends. "I moved on, she's happy, I'm happy," Hart said while opening up about their relationship on "The Rosie Show" in 2012 (via HuffPost). "I'm happier than she is, though. I just say it to her all the time. Literally, when I see her, 'I'm happier than you.'" The funnyman said he'll always respect Torrei as the mother of his kids, Heaven and Hendrix. "I would never disrespect or put her in the limelight where she would be seen as an ugly vicious person," he told host Rosie O'Donnell. "That's the mother of my kids. We just didn't work out, but we're friends."
In 2015, four years after the pair finalized their divorce, Torrei gave "The Upside" star a special shoutout on Instagram for sending her a brand new Cadillac Escalade as a gift for her birthday. Sharing a photo of her sweet new ride on her feed, Torrei wrote, "Big shout out to my baby daddy/friend @kevinhart4real for my brand new @cadillac Escalade. We have had our rough patches but God and prayer can change anything. My family for life. Thanks for always having my back." The Heavenly Hart founder has opened up about their co-parenting relationship in a 2018 interview with The Hip-Hop Socialite, where she revealed that she and Kevin's wife, Eniko, have since patched things up, as well. "We're family at the end of the day. ... This is what it is, we are now family," Torrei said.