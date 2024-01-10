Dark Secrets About Melania Trump

It takes a special type of woman to put up with the antics of Donald Trump day in and day out, but Melania Trump managed to do so even under the harsh spotlight of the American public. The former model has been heavily criticized since she became the first lady after her husband's 2016 presidential win, and she's constantly compared to the women who held the esteemed title before and after her.

Melania hasn't had an easy road to the White House by any means, as the former model grew up in Slovenia (formerly known as Yugoslavia) to a father who worked as a car dealer and a mother who worked in the textile industry. Her stunning looks eventually earned her a ticket out of the country when she pursued a modeling career, leading her to prestigious jobs in two of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris and Milan. It was her career that had her crossing paths with Donald in New York City, and the two eventually tied the knot in 2005.

The former cover girl has been chastised for her background; from her career choices to her right to work in the United States as an immigrant. In addition to dealing with the numerous sex scandals of her husband (and defending them), she has had to weather several controversies of her own in the public eye. We're breaking down the dark secrets about Melania Trump.