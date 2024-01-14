Here's Who Rupert Murdoch's Richest Child Is
Media magnate Keith "Rupert" Murdoch is reportedly worth a mind-blowing $8.26 billion. "He basically wants to conquer the world," the late chairman of Viacom, fellow billionaire Sumner Redstone, told The New Yorker of Murdoch in 1995. "And he seems to be doing it."
That he does. But make no mistake, Rupert's six children – Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace, and Chloe Murdoch — also have some pretty deep pockets. In fact, altogether, Forbes reports that the affluent family has a collective net worth of $17.7 billion. Just let that sink in for a moment. Still, it would appear that at least some members of the Murdoch brood are all too aware of the great responsibility that comes with their mind-boggling wealth. "Profit without purpose is a recipe for disaster," Elisabeth once said during an address at the Edinburgh Television Festival (per Variety). So, which of the six Murdoch offspring is the richest?
Lachlan Murdoch took over the family biz
Drumroll, please. The title of Rupert Murdoch's richest child goes to ... Lachlan Murdoch. While we don't know his exact net worth per se, we do know that he received a whopping $21.7 million as the CEO of Fox Corporation in 2022, as shown in documents from Fox's stockholders meeting. But that's not all. On September 21, 2023, Fox News revealed that Rupert Murdoch had stepped down from his longtime reign as Fox Corp and News Corp chairman and handed over the keys to his son Lachlan. At that time, Fox Corp and News Corp were estimated to be worth a lofty $14 billion and $11.41 billion, respectively (per The Street). Cha-ching!
As part of the announcement, Lachlan released a statement congratulating his father on a long and successful run. "We thank him for his vision and his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination and the enduring legacy he leaves at the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted," the younger Murdoch wrote.
Meanwhile, the patriarch was adamant that he wasn't out of the game altogether. "I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News," he penned in part in a letter to his colleagues. "In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas."
Lachlan Murdoch likes pricey real estate and yachts
So, how does Lachlan Murdoch spend his riches? In 2019, it was reported that the married man and father of three plunked down $150 million for the famous Chartwell estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles. As you may know, the exterior of the mansion was used in the credits of "The Beverly Hillbillies." According to CNBC, the Murdoch family home boasts 25,000 square feet, 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a 75-foot pool, and secret tunnels.
His spending doesn't end at high-priced real estate — it appears the heir apparent to the Rupert Murdoch fortune has a thing for nice boats, too. In March 2023, The Daily Mail reported that Lachlan was awaiting the finishing touches on a megayacht he had ordered five years prior. The price tag? An unfathomable $150 million. Fortunately for Lachlan, he wouldn't have to wait too much longer to take his pricey new vessel out on the open sea. That July, many from the Murdoch clan, including Lachlan, Elisabeth, Grace, and Chloe, were spotted enjoying family time on the Amalfi coast. It should be noted, however, that patriarch Rupert chartered his own superyacht, the Christina O. Perhaps it would've simply been too crowded for the entire family to bunk up in one yacht.