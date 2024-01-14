Here's Who Rupert Murdoch's Richest Child Is

Drumroll, please. The title of Rupert Murdoch's richest child goes to ... Lachlan Murdoch. While we don't know his exact net worth per se, we do know that he received a whopping $21.7 million as the CEO of Fox Corporation in 2022, as shown in documents from Fox's stockholders meeting. But that's not all. On September 21, 2023, Fox News revealed that Rupert Murdoch had stepped down from his longtime reign as Fox Corp and News Corp chairman and handed over the keys to his son Lachlan. At that time, Fox Corp and News Corp were estimated to be worth a lofty $14 billion and $11.41 billion, respectively (per The Street). Cha-ching!

As part of the announcement, Lachlan released a statement congratulating his father on a long and successful run. "We thank him for his vision and his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination and the enduring legacy he leaves at the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted," the younger Murdoch wrote.

Meanwhile, the patriarch was adamant that he wasn't out of the game altogether. "I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News," he penned in part in a letter to his colleagues. "In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas."