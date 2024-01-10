Halle Berry Mourns Heartbreaking Loss Of Co-Star, Adan Canto

On January 9, Deadline reported that actor Adan Canto had died the day prior from appendiceal cancer at the age of 42. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in 'The Following' more than a decade ago," Fox and WBTV stated. "Most recently, he lit up the screen in 'The Cleaning Lady' with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly," the network concluded.

Canto was also known for his portrayal of Sunspot in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," in which he starred alongside Halle Berry, who played Storm. He also had a role as Desi in Berry's 2020 film "Bruised." Following his death, Berry posted a short but poignant tribute to Canto on Instagram. "I don't have the words just yet.... but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart," she wrote while sharing a picture of the actor. Not long after, Canto's wife also shared her own tribute with a quote from the Bible, with many of the actor's loved ones sending their heartfelt condolences.