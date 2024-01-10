Halle Berry Mourns Heartbreaking Loss Of Co-Star, Adan Canto
On January 9, Deadline reported that actor Adan Canto had died the day prior from appendiceal cancer at the age of 42. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in 'The Following' more than a decade ago," Fox and WBTV stated. "Most recently, he lit up the screen in 'The Cleaning Lady' with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly," the network concluded.
Canto was also known for his portrayal of Sunspot in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," in which he starred alongside Halle Berry, who played Storm. He also had a role as Desi in Berry's 2020 film "Bruised." Following his death, Berry posted a short but poignant tribute to Canto on Instagram. "I don't have the words just yet.... but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart," she wrote while sharing a picture of the actor. Not long after, Canto's wife also shared her own tribute with a quote from the Bible, with many of the actor's loved ones sending their heartfelt condolences.
Adan Canto was his wife Stephanie's treasure
Halle Berry is not the only one mourning Adan Canto. He left many loved ones behind, including his wife of six years, Stephanie Canto. On Instagram, she quoted from the Gospel of Matthew to honor her late husband. "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also ... Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon," Stephanie wrote.
As reported by The U.S. Sun, Adan and Stephanie met in 2012. At the time, he was shooting the series "The Following" in New York City and the two would go on to star in "Before Tomorrow" together two years later. On June 17, 2018, Stephanie shared her and Adan's wedding pic in honor of their first anniversary. "Every good and every perfect gift comes down from above, from the Father of lights, with whom there is no shadow of turning," Stephanie captioned, sharing another Bible verse. "You make me better @adancanto," she gushed.