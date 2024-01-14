Who Is The Father Of Victoria Monét's Talented Daughter Hazel?

Not many parents can say their two-year-old daughter scored a Grammy nomination. That's the reality for Victoria Monét and her boyfriend John Gaines, whose daughter Hazel made history as the youngest Grammy nominee in history. In November 2023, Billboard reported that Hazel's feature on Monét's song "Hollywood" earned her (and her mom) a nom for best traditional R&B performance, with Hazel having lent her vocals to the Earth, Wind & Fire collaboration. With the spotlight shining on Hazel, fans are curious about the young artist's father.

Between his talented girlfriend and gifted daughter, Gaines is part of a remarkably musical family. Interestingly, Gaines and Monét reportedly began dating after co-starring in the music video for her 2020 song "Moment," per HuffPost. According to the outlet, Monét told radio personality Angela Yee that she learned she was pregnant one day after Gaines asked to make their relationship official.

Since welcoming Hazel in February 2021, Gaines and Monét have cherished their time as a family. In 2023, Gaines celebrated his daughter in an Instagram birthday post. "Daddy's sweet baby. We have both grown so much in the last year. You are smart, kind, strong, and literally amaze me every day. You are my motivation to be a great father and an even better Man," he wrote. Gaines also showed his love for Monét, praising her as a partner and mom. Besides his family, there's something else that Gaines really loves — and he's made a career out of it.