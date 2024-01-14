Who Is The Father Of Victoria Monét's Talented Daughter Hazel?
Not many parents can say their two-year-old daughter scored a Grammy nomination. That's the reality for Victoria Monét and her boyfriend John Gaines, whose daughter Hazel made history as the youngest Grammy nominee in history. In November 2023, Billboard reported that Hazel's feature on Monét's song "Hollywood" earned her (and her mom) a nom for best traditional R&B performance, with Hazel having lent her vocals to the Earth, Wind & Fire collaboration. With the spotlight shining on Hazel, fans are curious about the young artist's father.
Between his talented girlfriend and gifted daughter, Gaines is part of a remarkably musical family. Interestingly, Gaines and Monét reportedly began dating after co-starring in the music video for her 2020 song "Moment," per HuffPost. According to the outlet, Monét told radio personality Angela Yee that she learned she was pregnant one day after Gaines asked to make their relationship official.
Since welcoming Hazel in February 2021, Gaines and Monét have cherished their time as a family. In 2023, Gaines celebrated his daughter in an Instagram birthday post. "Daddy's sweet baby. We have both grown so much in the last year. You are smart, kind, strong, and literally amaze me every day. You are my motivation to be a great father and an even better Man," he wrote. Gaines also showed his love for Monét, praising her as a partner and mom. Besides his family, there's something else that Gaines really loves — and he's made a career out of it.
John Gaines is a passionate fitness trainer
A dedicated trainer, John Gaines runs a fitness program called Gains by Gaines. As explained on his website, Gains by Gaines is designed to help clients achieve their health goals and transform their bodies. His personalized program includes features such as a workout regimen, meal plan, progress tracker, and members-only group.
Physical activity has been important to Gaines for quite some time. According to his bio, the exercise guru played many sports in his younger years. However, he hit a wall when he stopped competing. "When competitive sports were no longer a part of my life, I was lost. I had been preparing for 'the next season' almost 20 years of my life and had no idea what to do when it was over," Gaines shared. During that time, he turned to fitness, which led him to creating the program.
Gaines has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram. On his page, the trainer primarily posts workout demonstrations, which are often accompanied by motivational words. In a January 2024 post, he wrote, "Obstacles are just opportunities in disguise. Change your mind, change your life!" In a November 2023 post, he included his adorable daughter Hazel in a home workout video. "Stay consistent, you never know who's watching and being inspired by you," he wrote.
Inside John Gaines' family life
From the looks of his social media pages, John Gaines is a family man who prioritizes spending quality time with his loved ones. The fitness trainer's Instagram page gives fans a glimpse into his life with his girlfriend, Victoria Monét, and their daughter, Hazel. From fun outings to holiday pictures, Gaines seems to love documenting memorable experiences with his family.
In December 2023, Gaines shared a photo series of the three at a Miami zoo. He captioned the post, "A proud moment watching @itshazelmonet overcome fears and have a great time with the exotic animals at @zwfmiami. @victoriamonet got to be face to face with a Jaguar! Blessed to finish the year making a memory that will last forever." Gaines is also popular on TikTok, where he shares videos of his family. One sweet TikTok clip, which received over a million views, showed him making pancakes with Hazel.
While Gaines isn't a famous singer himself, he's been a big part of Monét's musical journey. On February 21, 2022 — the day Hazel turned one — Monét shared a music video for her song "Nothing Feels Better," which was inspired by her love for her daughter. Naturally, Gaines was featured in the precious video. In addition to displaying heartfelt moments of the couple with their baby, candid footage showed Monét and Gaines celebrating the artist's pregnancy.