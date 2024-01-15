The Transformation Of David Bromstad Is Turning Heads
To characterize the TV career of David Bromstad as unexpected is to put it mildly. These days, he's the well-known host of the HGTV hit "My Lottery Dream Home," which premiered in 2015. In the series, Bromstad works with lucky folks who've just won big bucks playing the lottery, helping them to ensure the new home they purchase with their winnings is ideal for them. Since its debut, "My Lottery Dream Home" has been a ratings winner for the network, and Bromstad has been responsible for much of the show's success — as evident by the numerous other HGTV shows that he's been invited to host.
While the out-and-proud, tattoo-covered gay icon may not have trained to become a television personality, he's certainly excelled at it — and now that he's been at it for a while, he can't imagine doing anything else. "I'm bit by the TV bug," he admitted in an interview with Room Fu. "It's really so much work — more work than any other job I've ever done in my life — but it's so much fun and it's different every time. We're always in a different city with different clients and it's a really unique life. I can see myself doing this for a while longer, fo sho!"
Bromstad's journey from a small-town kid with big dreams to an HGTV sensation has certainly been a unique one. To find out more, keep on reading to find out why the transformation of David Bromstad is turning heads.
He grew up in a small town
David Bromstad's journey began in the tiny Minnesota town of Cokato. "Most people haven't heard of [it], there's 2,600 people, so it's pretty small," Bromstad told The Rage Monthly of where he spent his first 14 years, until moving to the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth shortly before he turned 15.
As a teenager, Bromstad's ambition was to become an animator for Disney to help bring the iconic studio's animated projects to life. After graduating high school, he left Minnesota to follow his dreams. "I went to art school in Sarasota, Florida at the Wringling Brother's College of Art & Design, because I wanted to be a Disney animator," he explained, noting that this was before the rise of computer-aided animation, and at the time each individual cell had to be drawn by hand. "It's where the best drawers and teachers were," he said in a 2011 magazine interview with Ryan G. Van Cleave.
As often happens in life, the reality did not live up to the dream. "After I was there for a few months I realized I really did not want to do animation, because it was kind of boring for me," he told The Rage Monthly, describing the tedium of drawing the same thing over and over, spending weeks to create a few seconds of onscreen animation. "So I abandoned what literally was a dream of mine for years and years, so I was a little like, 'What the heck am I going to do now?'"
He spent years working for Disney
After earning a degree in illustration, David Bromstad was offered a job with Disney — not as an animator, however, but as a visual designer tasked with beautifying Disney retail outlets. He didn't love it. "It wasn't that creative of work," he told interviewer Ryan G. Van Cleave. "Put those t-shirts here, move those boxes there. That kind of thing."
Dissatisfied with that job, he applied for another within the company, and wound up in Orlando, working as a sculptor for Disney's theme park division. After about 18 months, he became an independent contractor working with Disney's resorts and parks, while also providing his services for other Florida theme parks, including Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. "And there wasn't a store that I didn't have some of my own art or sculpture in," he said. This path proved to be far more creatively satisfying than animation. "I was always doing something creative in my work and I stayed in my field," he told The Rage Monthly.
In the months after 9/11 in 2001, Disney tourism slumped. As a result, he was among the contractors that were let go. Out of a job and not knowing what to do next, Bromstad was thrown a lifeline when an interior designer he'd met offered him a gig that would set him on a whole new path he could never have imagined.
How his Disney career led him to design
As David Bromstad recalled in his interview with Ryan G. Van Cleave, that interior designer was blown away when he saw Bromstad's portfolio, with all his color-drenched Disney work landing him a job designing children's bedrooms for model homes. With no specific instructions, Bromstad was able to let his expansive imagination run wild. "The big lesson from designing so many kids' rooms? The wow factor," he explained. "A kid wants to run into their bedroom and yell 'This is the coolest bed I've ever seen!'"
Transitioning between his previous job and a new one that had yet to fully form was difficult from a financial perspective, but it also left Bromstad feeling more fulfilled creatively than he ever had before. "I was barely scrubbing two pennies together, but I was doing what I wanted to do," he told The Rage Monthly.
While there may not have been any specific design direction to hem him in, there were budgetary constraints that had to be taken into consideration. "I was working with a tiny budget, like $2,500, and that included my fee," Bromstad told Curbed, explaining he'd keep whatever money was left over after buying materials, furniture, and supplies, forcing him to come up with creative money-saving solutions. According to Bromstad, "[I] was doing these kids rooms for a reason, but I didn't know what. I just knew that I loved doing it."
Competing on Design Star brought him to HGTV
In 2006, a designer friend encouraged David Bromstad to apply for an upcoming HGTV competition series called "HGTV Design Star." "I thought she was nuts, but she convinced me to apply and got on," Bromstad told The Rage Monthly. "I had no intention of winning, I didn't think of myself as an interior designer at the time, but I thought, 'What the hell.'"
To say that he made an impact during the 2006 debut season of "HGTV Design Star" is an understatement. Not only did Bromstad's outsized personality shine through and win the hearts of viewers; he wound up winning the competition as well. "I had so much fun doing that, but I really wasn't prepared to win," he said, admitting even HGTV execs hadn't expected him to emerge victorious. "They sort of had me on the show as their token gay guy," he recalled.
Bromstad certainly didn't attempt to hide his sexuality on "Design Star," but also didn't make a big deal about it. "I was openly gay on 'Design Star' but I didn't push it into anybody's face," he told Room Fu. "The network has always been so supportive, it's been amazing. The first gig they got me right after I won 'Design Star' was a party I hosted for Out magazine. That just set the tone right there. It was like, please, be yourself. We love you for who you are and never want you to hide yourself."
Making his HGTV hosting debut on Color Splash was 'intimidating'
Winning the first edition of "HGTV Design Star" set David Bromstad on a whole new path. Based on his popularity with viewers, the network hired him for his very first hosting gig on his own show, "Color Splash." Premiering in 2007, the Miami-set series followed Bromstad and his team as they revived outdated, boring spaces with his penchant for bold, colorful design.
Of course, hosting a show is a big leap from competing on "Design Star," something he admitted in an interview with Out. "Well, hosting my own show, like 'Color Splash,' is different, a little intimidating, because it's you alone ... " he told the magazine. Adding to the intimidation factor was the fact that "Color Splash" was sort of his audition to be an HGTV host. "Right, well, you don't get promised a show when you win 'Design Star,' you get a chance at a show," he told Design Blahg.
"Color Splash" proved to be a hit with viewers, emphasizing Bromstad's knack for bright and colorful designs. "There isn't a color out there that I wouldn't use in a room," he told Chicagoist, sharing his philosophy that there are no intrinsically bad colors if the design is solid. "Throw any color at me: puce, fluorescent yellow or green, whatever the most hated color is, and I can design a strong room around it — it's all in what you pair it with," he said.
Becoming an HGTV celebrity took some adjustment
If "Color Splash" represented the opportunity generated from winning "HGTV Design Star," it's clear that David Bromstad made the most of it. "We're on our fourth season, I think we just shot our 108th episode," he told Design Blahg in 2011 after he'd become firmly ensconced within the HGTV family.
By then, Bromstad had already made the transition from TV contestant to TV host, and he was coming to terms with the newfound celebrity that entailed. Interviewed by Chicagoist, Bromstad was asked whether he'd hit the level of fame where he was recognized by viewers. "Not when I am just walking along the beach or something, but if I'm out at Home Depot, or Ace Hardware, or IKEA, or Target, or any place that has anything remotely to do with the house, I am noticed," he said, pointing out that those interactions were always happy ones. "Everyone is very positive," he added, "which I love!"
As Bromstad explained, fans were typically excited to meet him, stopping him to chat and almost always asking him to pose for a selfie with them. While some might find that to be annoying, Bromstad admitted that he reveled in it. "It brings such positivity my way," he explained, figuring that was part and parcel of his gig as an HGTV personality. "If I were ever to get irritated with any of that," he added, "then it's time to hang up my TV hat and go home!"
He became HGTV's go-to host for series and specials
"Color Splash" became a solid hit for HGTV, and David Bromstad began emerging as one of the network's most popular personalities. In addition to "Color Splash," the network tapped him to host some of its other shows as well, including "The Ultimate Color Guide" and "HGTV Showdown" — both of which premiered in 2008 — along with "Bang For Your Buck" in 2009, and "First Time Design" in 2010.
"After 'Design Star' it all changed, it became a totally different animal and I'm grateful for that," he told The Rage Monthly of how winning the competition series opened an unexpected new door to becoming a TV personality. "I love where it's going and that things will continue to change and that's okay," he added. "Though in television, things tend to change a little more rapidly."
"Color Splash" continued until 2013, ultimately ending its run after seven successful seasons. HGTV came calling again in 2015, which proved to be a banner year for Bromstad when he was hired to host several shows, including "Beach Flip," "HGTV Insider," and "DIY Insider." "I jumped from a competition show, to hosting it, then hosting other shows and then mentoring people, it's been pretty amazing," he added. "Once the shows went away, I was like, 'Thank you HGTV,' I'm ready for the next challenge after six years!'"
His artwork was showcased at Miami's Art Basel
While David Bromstad was making his transition from kids' bedroom designer to "HGTV Design Star" winner to HGTV host par excellence, he was also pursuing a creative sideline as a painter. His artistic pursuit shouldn't be that surprising, given that it hearkened back to his original ambitions to become an animator.
Bromstad's obvious talent as an artist, coupled with his HGTV celebrity, generated enough interest that he was tapped to showcase his first-ever art exhibit during Miami's Art Basel in 2011. Titled "Body, Money, Death," the three-day exhibition — held in the lobby of the Z Ocean Hotel South Beach — featured a combination of Bromstad's recently completed paintings along with various pieces of custom-made furniture that he'd designed. "Everything in this show has my sense of humor and my style, but I also wanted to show another layer that viewers don't always get to see on HGTV," Bromstad said in a statement, as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I want my fans, both old and new, to walk into this exhibition and smile and be entertained. And maybe giggle a bit."
When it was all over, Bromstad could look back on adding another chapter to his ever-expanding life journey, although he also admitted that particular project took a lot out of him. "It was incredibly time-consuming," he told Ryan G. Van Cleave in an interview, "the hardest thing I've ever done."
He was the first HGTV star featured in the Out 100 List
In 2015, David Bromstad made HGTV history when he was included in Out magazine's Out100 list, its annual roster of the 100 people to make the biggest impact within the LGBTQ+ community that year. His inclusion was significant, in that it marked the very first time that an HGTV personality had made that particular list. That wasn't the only accolade in that vein that Bromstad has received. Previously, in 2011, Bromstad was presented with the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award, awarded to those in the public eye who have made strides in LGBTQ+ representation in the media.
Meanwhile, Bromstad has used his unique platform as an HGTV celebrity to do some good within his community, such as his partnership with Janssen Therapeutics in 2011 for their The Know Yourself: Get Tested for HIV campaign to promote HIV awareness. "We want to really educate people in the community and get them tested for HIV," he told TheBodyPro.
Part of that campaign relied on Bromstad's artistic abilities, which he used to create a mural that would travel throughout the U.S. to present a visual portrayal of the campaign's message. "The mural will bring art into the community and will be traveling around," he explained. "It's going to be an encouraging banner of awareness. I just want to be a beacon out there in the community and show people that you shouldn't be afraid. It's better to know than not know at all."
Lasting success with My Lottery Dream Home
In 2015, David Bromstad was once again hired to host a new HGTV show with a very specific and rather unique premise, focusing on the house-hunting journeys of folks whose bank accounts were bursting after having just won the lottery. In an interview with The Rage Monthly, Bromstad recalled being approached to host the show that would come to be titled "My Lottery Dream Home." "I had reached all of my goals [at HGTV]," he said. "Then they said, 'Hey, ever thought about doing a real estate show?' I thought, why not?"
The show proved to be a hit with viewers, and Bromstad has been guiding lottery winners through the process of finding their ideal abodes ever since. Of course, for someone who'd gained HGTV fame for his design creativity, "My Lottery Dream Home" was a bit out of his wheelhouse, at least initially. "I had to get used to the fact that I wasn't going to get to be as creative as I usually am, so it took me a little time," he explained. "I just adjusted and now I channel all of that energy into being a great host."
Having spent all those episodes hanging out with lottery winners, how would Bromstad respond if he had won the much-publicized $1.6-billion Powerball lottery? "I would've dropped the mic and said 'Peace out, b****es!' No one would see me ever again," he jokingly told AOL.
He was sued by his ex after their bitter breakup
The public image of David Bromstad has largely been one that oozes positivity. That image, however, was dented by a 2015 lawsuit launched by Jeffrey Glasko. Glasko, as detailed by InTouch Weekly, was Bromstad's romantic partner for nearly a decade, until their split in 2015. Glasko sued Bromstad for allegedly breaching an oral cohabitation agreement involving the condo they'd shared. While the outlet didn't offer many details, the article reported Glasko's claims of being "emotionally and financially devastated after David got caught up in a dark world of sex and drugs."
According to the report, the judge who ruled on the case described Glasko's allegations as "among the most scandalous I've ever reviewed," and ordered them stricken from the suit. Glasko then filed an amended lawsuit, adding even more lurid claims. "On or about 2010, [Bromstad] began using funds shared with [Glasko] to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes ... [Bromstad's] promiscuous sex and drug abuse undermined the foundation of trust and confidence he shared with [Glasko]," read the amended suit; the judge also struck those allegations, and dismissed the case.
Bromstad denied all of the accusations, implying his embittered ex was trying to squeeze money out of him. "These salacious claims were made by a desperate person," Bromstad's attorney, William V. Roppolo, told the outlet. "The allegations are part of a lawsuit that has been dismissed in Mr. Bromstad's favor with sanctions levied against [Jeffrey Glasko]."
He went virtual during the pandemic with Design at Your Door
When television and film production ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, David Bromstad was one of the HGTV personalities enlisted for a new series with an unusual concept. "Design at Your Door" offered a pandemic-era premise designed to take advantage of everyone quarantining at home, with families looking to renovate an area of their homes able to connect with HGTV stars virtually, via Zoom. According to HGTV's synopsis, each family received a customized plan, coaching from an HGTV pro, and everything they'd need to complete the job delivered to them. While Bromstad appeared in the debut episode, other stars featured in the series included "Bargain Mansions" host Tamara Day, Allison Victoria of "Windy City Rehab," and Bromstad's fellow "HGTV Design Star" winner Tiffany Brooks.
With Bromstad virtually offering advice, the house-bound homeowners did all the work that an HGTV team would normally provide. An extra element of excitement was added with a time limit. "They pick one room in their house, and I design it, some packages arrive at their door, and they have 48 hours from the time they get the boxes," Bromstad told ETOnline.
Even though Bromstad never actually met the homeowners he worked with in person, he found the experience to be unexpectedly emotional. "One, they're exhausted. Two, they have this overwhelming sense of accomplishment," he explained. "It's been really cute ... we are changing lives through design!"
He finally bought his own dream home
After years of helping others transform their abodes, David Bromstad finally moved into his very own dream house. In 2021, he sold his two-bedroom condo that he'd called home since 2010 and purchased a five-bedroom, four-bathroom Tudor-style home in Winter Park, Florida. Viewers watched the whole thing unfold in a special episode of "My Lottery Dream Home" that followed Bromstad as he toured three potential homes before choosing the Tudor.
Somewhat ironically for someone employed by a network specializing in home renovation, Bromstad was insistent on finding a place that wouldn't require any major renos. "When I looked at this grouping of homes, I really wanted something that was move-in ready; that I didn't have to do a lot of work," he told HGTV.
The reasoning behind that, he explained, had less to do with his ability to renovate and redesign his dream home than with his increasingly busy schedule. "Of course, I'm going to put my spin on it. It could have been brand new and I'm still going to tear some things down or paint things or, you know, do something structural," Bromstad said. "But nothing too major because the network said, 'You're going to be really busy the next few years, so do you want to live in a house that needs to be completely gutted?' and I was like, 'No, I don't.'"
Fans celebrated his return to social media
In addition to his varied work on HGTV, David Bromstad has long been a prolific user of social media, inviting fans into his life via Instagram. In 2022, however, he slowed down his pace considerably, issuing just a dozen or so posts during the entire year. Then, after a post in December of that year, his Instagram account remained inactive for months, until a March 2023 post let his followers know that he was returning. "I'm back!!!!!! I know I know. It's been way to [sic] long!" he wrote.
His followers were thrilled, sharing their excitement in comments to that post. "'I'm glad you are back. I can't wait to see more of your fabulous outfits," wrote one fan, while another seconded that by writing, "Omg I shrilled when I saw you back tonight!!!!"
After that, Bromstad kept things up with a steady stream of posts, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from "My Lottery Dream Home," modeling a special outfit in celebration of Pride month, and even ruminating on the occasion of his 50th birthday while vacationing in Norway, home of his ancestors. "Today I turn 50. And I've earned every wrinkle and grey hair," he wrote in the latter post. "Mentally, emotionally and spiritually content. It's been the most unique year of my life and I could not be more grateful for every aspect of my existence. Learning to love myself, warts and all, has been the hardest and most beautiful process."