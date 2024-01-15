The Transformation Of David Bromstad Is Turning Heads

To characterize the TV career of David Bromstad as unexpected is to put it mildly. These days, he's the well-known host of the HGTV hit "My Lottery Dream Home," which premiered in 2015. In the series, Bromstad works with lucky folks who've just won big bucks playing the lottery, helping them to ensure the new home they purchase with their winnings is ideal for them. Since its debut, "My Lottery Dream Home" has been a ratings winner for the network, and Bromstad has been responsible for much of the show's success — as evident by the numerous other HGTV shows that he's been invited to host.

While the out-and-proud, tattoo-covered gay icon may not have trained to become a television personality, he's certainly excelled at it — and now that he's been at it for a while, he can't imagine doing anything else. "I'm bit by the TV bug," he admitted in an interview with Room Fu. "It's really so much work — more work than any other job I've ever done in my life — but it's so much fun and it's different every time. We're always in a different city with different clients and it's a really unique life. I can see myself doing this for a while longer, fo sho!"

Bromstad's journey from a small-town kid with big dreams to an HGTV sensation has certainly been a unique one. To find out more, keep on reading to find out why the transformation of David Bromstad is turning heads.