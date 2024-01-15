Millionaire Matchmaker's Biggest Behind-The-Scenes Scandals
In 2008, "The Millionaire Matchmaker" joined the legion of many reality dating shows on television. Led by love expert Patti Stanger, she and her assistants helped lonely singles find love with one caveat — they had to be a millionaire. Stanger's method was to gather a group of her clients for a cocktail hour, have them choose two prospects for a mini-date, and then go on an actual date with one match. And then there were celebrity clients like "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Caroline Manzo, who wanted Stanger to hook her sons up with potential long-term partners.
Stanger was known for her blunt mannerisms and didn't hold back her opinions, but was often downright offensive. When watching a video of a client describing what she wanted in a man during Season 4, the matchmaker referred to the woman as "Schnozolla" in reference to her nose. She also criticized women for not being feminine enough and didn't hide her dislike of redheads. Many viewers found Stanger offensive, and while there were plenty of jaw-dropping moments on the show, it's the scandals that happened off-camera that hung a dark cloud over "The Millionaire Matchmaker."
Michael Anthony Prozer III was arrested for fraud
Not only was "Millionaire Matchmaker" Season 2 bachelor Michael Anthony Prozer III not as rich as he claimed, but he was also a fraudster. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to falsely procuring a $3 million loan from a bank after appearing to have millions of dollars in his bank accounts as collateral. He was held without bail until his sentencing because he tried to score two vehicles in the days leading up to the trial that was scheduled before his guilty plea. Prozer ended up with an eight-year sentence and was ordered to pay almost $3 million in restitution, per the FBI.
Following his prison time, Prozer made a comeback in the business industry with his new company, XA Interactive Inc., which focuses on natural resources. "It's exciting to be back in the fray, embracing new challenges and opportunities," he stated (via Newswire). The former reality star added, "I have always been passionate about entrepreneurship and creating something new. I am excited to be working with some of the best minds in the business and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."
A client claimed the so-called millionaires on the show weren't rich
One would assume that the contestants on "The Millionaire Matchmaker" were all loaded, but that wasn't the case according to Season 4 hopeful David Yontef. Yontef was worth $6 million at the time but claimed that the producers never checked anyone's financial background. "I honestly think that if you portray yourself as wonderful and fabulous and wealthy. I think you could get on this show even if you are completely not a millionaire," he told Guest of a Guest. Yontef added that he thinks half of the people looking for love are not part of the millionaire's club.
Stanger seemed to confirm Yontef's claims in an interview with The Fashion Spot. "These days, I'm taking on less clients but making more money," she shared, referring to her off-air matchmaking business. Stanger also revealed that the clients on "The Millionaire Matchmaker" are brought in by production. "My clients would NEVER go on the show. They're more discreet, living in places like Aspen and Monaco, and want to remain private," she declared. Was "The Millionaire Matchmaker" staged just for TV purposes? It wouldn't be the first time for reality television.
John Bonavia got sentenced to prison for domestic abuse
John Bonavia appeared in Season 7 of "The Millionaire Matchmaker," hoping to find a wife to settle down with. Unfortunately, he turned out to be non-marriage material, to say the least. In 2015, a call was reportedly made from one of Bonavia's neighbors, claiming to have heard disturbing screams. The authorities broke into the finance bro's house to find a woman in such bad condition that they initially charged Bonavia with attempted murder. He was later charged with felony injury to a cohabitant and making criminal threats. Bonavia was sentenced to five years in prison.
This wasn't Bonavia's first trouble with the law. He was also arrested in November 2014 for public intoxication and hurling profanities while in Virginia. The cops brought him in until he was sober, and he was ordered to appear in court on January 5, 2015. Earlier that year, Bonavia was also accused of assaulting his ex, Carlee Fugate. She reported the incident to the authorities and requested that Bonavia pay her damages.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Michael Bernback was accused of rape
It seems the producers of "The Millionaire Matchmaker" weren't so good at screening the contestants. In August 2015, Michael Bernback, who appeared in Season 5, was arrested at his Los Angeles home for allegedly raping multiple women. A neighbor shared that Bernback was often seen with women at his house and told CBS Los Angeles, "It's generally two girls a night. It's probably three or four nights a week, and I was waiting for it to implode." Bernback also had a previous record for drug possession and battery at the time of his arrest.
One of his alleged victims, who wished to remain anonymous, told the media that she met Bernback online and was lured to his house under false pretenses. She stated that he slapped and sexually assaulted her while there were two other women present. She claimed that after the harrowing incident, she was affected to the point where she couldn't hold down a job and became socially withdrawn. "He ruined my life," she said. The cops later found out that there were at least five more victims, and Lt. Jim Gavin told People, "So far, every one of them has described the same type of [pattern], and it is very distinct. I would say he is a serial sexual predator." Ultimately, Bernback didn't have to stand trial as the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Kenya Moore seemingly used Millionaire Matchmaker as a publicity stunt
Kenya Moore has been accused of faking relationships for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but it seems she wanted her "Millionaire Matchmaker" man to be more than just a casual fling. Moore met James Freeman on the show in Season 8, and they appeared to be going strong — so much so that Moore posted on social media insinuating she was engaged. However, soon after their episode was shown, Moore wrote on Instagram, "Unfortunately, I just learned today that the man I met and fell in love with from 'Millionaire Matchmaker' was married a week after the show aired. I am [astounded] and devastated to have learned of this news VIA social media as opposed to from him directly."
After Moore's post, Freeman's wife, Jaimi Gregory, revealed to Radar that she had met him three months after he appeared on "Millionaire Matchmaker." She stated, "We met on Match.com, and three months later, we were engaged. Then, on Good Friday, April 3, 2015, we got married." Gregory also claimed Moore made it seem like her relationship with James was deeper than it was, as they had only gone on a few dates. After the episode aired, Moore reached out to Freeman to "celebrate," but he told her he was with someone else. "Kenya wrote to him and told him that he hurt her brand. Of course, he didn't respond to her. But ... she reached out again and told him she needed a favor," Gregory explained. She added, "She wasn't respecting him. This was obviously a publicity stunt."