Millionaire Matchmaker's Biggest Behind-The-Scenes Scandals

It seems the producers of "The Millionaire Matchmaker" weren't so good at screening the contestants. In August 2015, Michael Bernback, who appeared in Season 5, was arrested at his Los Angeles home for allegedly raping multiple women. A neighbor shared that Bernback was often seen with women at his house and told CBS Los Angeles, "It's generally two girls a night. It's probably three or four nights a week, and I was waiting for it to implode." Bernback also had a previous record for drug possession and battery at the time of his arrest.

One of his alleged victims, who wished to remain anonymous, told the media that she met Bernback online and was lured to his house under false pretenses. She stated that he slapped and sexually assaulted her while there were two other women present. She claimed that after the harrowing incident, she was affected to the point where she couldn't hold down a job and became socially withdrawn. "He ruined my life," she said. The cops later found out that there were at least five more victims, and Lt. Jim Gavin told People, "So far, every one of them has described the same type of [pattern], and it is very distinct. I would say he is a serial sexual predator." Ultimately, Bernback didn't have to stand trial as the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

