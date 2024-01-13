Days Of Our Lives Legend, Bill Hayes, Dead At 98

The absolute legend that is soap opera star Bill Hayes has died at the age of 98. Hayes, who appeared in more than 2,100 episodes of "Days of Our Lives," was part of the long-running series from 1970 until 2023. A representative from the show confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the beloved actor and crooner died on January 12, 2024.

Something particularly special about his work on "Days of Our Lives" was that Hayes' character, Doug Williams, was married to his real-life wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes. The two were together for more than 50 years and even earned Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Daytime Emmys together in 2018, per Deadline.

Of Hayes' passing, executive producer Ken Corday told the outlet, "I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of 'Days of our Lives.' Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill's indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen."