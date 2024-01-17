How Many Times Has Virgin River Star Tim Matheson Been Married?

As mentioned, Tim Matheson is a proud dad of three children from his previous marriage to Megan Murphy. The actor, who is notoriously private about his personal life, has gushed about his kids in an interview for Life of Dad in 2021. "Well, we are worker bees and accomplishers," Matheson said, adding that Molly, Emma, and Cooper take after him when it comes to having a strong work ethic. "I was making up a career every day. Until Hart of Dixie' I was a freelance actor. ... I had to go out and hustle an audition and go get a job," he explained. "So my kids have gained that kind of focus and goal-setting that I did."

Despite being away from home a lot to work on a show or a film project, Matheson has made it a point to always be present in his children's lives. "I would always try and be home on the weekends," he shared. "I would fly back from Vancouver or Toronto or wherever I was shooting. ... I was like a traveling salesman." It's clear that Matheson values his children more than anything else in life. Which is why it was hard for him when he and Murphy decided to call it quits back in 2010. "We sort of had a rule not to discuss the dirty linen with the children so that they could foster their relationship with [both of us]," he said. "I have stepped over the boundaries once or twice. If you do and make a crack, or have an emotional response to something, they will get caught in the middle."