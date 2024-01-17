Who Is Joshua Dobbs' Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara?

Joshua Dobbs exploded onto the football scene seemingly out of nowhere. The Minnesota Vikings star has been making waves since his stellar performance against the Atlanta Falcons in November 2023. Dobbs' career is taking off, and as he gains more fame, many are becoming more curious about the football star's personal life and whether or not he has a girlfriend. While they may not be public about their relationship, Dobbs has been dating Jocelyn Lara for several years.

Lara grew up with her parents and two siblings in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Not much is known about her life in Massachusetts, but what we do know is that Dobbs grew up in a completely different state. Meanwhile, Dobbs grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. So, how did these two love birds cross paths? The two happened to attend the same college, the University of Tennessee. It's unclear when they struck up a romance, but it seems the two had fate on their side when they landed at the same school.

Since getting together, the couple has kept their relationship out of the limelight even as Dobbs has garnered more acclaim. Lara's social media is private, and the football player hardly talks about her. Even so, a few details about Lara's life have found their way to the public, and we're here to reveal everything we know about Dobb's longtime flame.