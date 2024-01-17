Who Is Joshua Dobbs' Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara?
Joshua Dobbs exploded onto the football scene seemingly out of nowhere. The Minnesota Vikings star has been making waves since his stellar performance against the Atlanta Falcons in November 2023. Dobbs' career is taking off, and as he gains more fame, many are becoming more curious about the football star's personal life and whether or not he has a girlfriend. While they may not be public about their relationship, Dobbs has been dating Jocelyn Lara for several years.
Lara grew up with her parents and two siblings in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Not much is known about her life in Massachusetts, but what we do know is that Dobbs grew up in a completely different state. Meanwhile, Dobbs grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. So, how did these two love birds cross paths? The two happened to attend the same college, the University of Tennessee. It's unclear when they struck up a romance, but it seems the two had fate on their side when they landed at the same school.
Since getting together, the couple has kept their relationship out of the limelight even as Dobbs has garnered more acclaim. Lara's social media is private, and the football player hardly talks about her. Even so, a few details about Lara's life have found their way to the public, and we're here to reveal everything we know about Dobb's longtime flame.
Jocelyn Lara had jobs involving the football
For Jocelyn Lara, there's no escaping football. Not just because her boyfriend, Joshua Dobbs, is a burgeoning NFL star but because she, too, has had a career in the sport. While the couple attended the University of Tennessee, Lara began her career in football. She was hired as a recruiting assistant for their university and worked as such for nearly three years. One of her duties in the position included being "responsible for the planning and the execution of official and unofficial recruiting visits, including game days," as noted on her LinkedIn.
Lara joined the NFL's Women's Career in Football Forum in 2020. According to her LinkedIn, a select group of women were chosen to participate in the event, which is intended to "inspire, educate and connect qualified female candidates for Football Operations positions in the NFL, college, and high school football programs."
Lara eventually left her position at the University of Tennessee and became an executive assistant to the head football coach at the University of Michigan. However, these days, Lara is involved in a different kind of football. As of 2024, she is employed as an account manager at Generation Adidas International. The Generations Adidas International "offers an exceptional range of International Youth Soccer Programs" to those eager to become a professional in the field, as per Next Generation International. While Lara's career appears to be on an upward trajectory, it certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if she ever returned to the NFL.
Joshua Dobbs has showered Jocelyn Lara with birthday wishes
As we know, Joshua Dobbs and Jocelyn Lara are exceptionally private about their relationship, with the two rarely sharing any insight into their romance on social media. That said, there have been a few rare occasions when the Minnesota Vikings star gave his girlfriend a shoutout.
The first time the couple went public on social media, at least that we know of, was on Lara's birthday in December 2021. The football star shared a carousel of photos showing the two spending time in New York City in honor of her big day. He wrote, "Swipe to see the chronicles of Joce and Josh! Happy Birthday @jocelynlara from the city!" Since then, there hasn't been a birthday of Lara's where Dobbs hasn't posted his beau. In 2022, the football star shared several images of the two throughout the years and even called Lara his "favorite person."
The athlete's adorable post in 2023 was extra special. Not just because it was her birthday, but at this point, Dobbs had already earned a spot on the Minnesota Vikings roster. The post featured a shot of Lara rooting for Dobbs on the sideline in an outfit color-coordinated with the team's colors. In addition to that photo, the NFL star included a video of the couple sharing a kiss and hug before they posed for a photo on the field. Dobbs captioned the post, "Through thick and thin, you have always been there. Couldn't ask for a better rider. Happy Birthday Bub. Cheers to another trip around the sun." We can only imagine that Lara will be cheering him on from the sidelines for many years to come.