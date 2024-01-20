The Truth About Donald Trump's Experience In Military School

Former President Donald J. Trump is known for a lot of things — in particular, his lack of military experience. He is well known for his Vietnam-era draft deferments, though Business Insider notes that he was far from the only wealthy young man who managed to avoid service. Per the outlet, Trump avoided the draft five times, four of the five he did so to finish college. The fifth time, he cited bone spurs as the reason to avoid going to war.

However, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in February 2019, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that Trump made up the injuries. "Mr. Trump claimed [his medical deferment] was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery," Cohen testified at the time. "He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment."

What's particularly intriguing about Trump's evasion of military service is his history of attending a military school. Here is what we know about his experiences at that school.